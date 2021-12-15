Update 1.56 has arrived for Marvel’s Avengers, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This patch is going to make a lot of players happy. The developers made a lot of subtle tweaks to the game, increasing its quality. From simple text and description tweaks to more meaningful changes to the game, update 1.56 has something for everyone. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.56.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.56 Patch Notes

Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative

In Discordant Sound, the giant Klaw no longer fires his one-shot beam up to three times in a row, sometimes without indicators.

Stability improvements and crash fixes for the Discordant Sound Raid.

After completing the Forge or Control Room in Discordant Sound, the correct loading screen cinematic appears for all players when it previously didn’t play for some players.

When players take the elevator to the Forge in Discordant Sound, they no longer eject or clip through it.

User Interface

Spider-Man’s Wrestler and Alumnus Outfits’ preview icons now match the actual outfit.

The Marketplace preview image for the Spider-Man Emote ‘Aww Shucks’ is now the correct one.

Combat

Spider-Man’s Web-Repeater Skill description indicates that it can be used in the air now.

Unlocking any Webbed Mastery Skill for Spider-Man no longer unlocks an additional Intrinsic Mastery Skill in the same position.

Iron Man no longer becomes invincible when failing to summon the Hulkbuster on uneven ground.

Art & Animation

[Xbox] The eyes and eyebrows for Captain America’s Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Outfit appear correctly on Xbox.

Gear, Challenges, and Rewards

Players who previously unlocked Intel Outfits should now have them properly unlocked again.

Kate Bishop now gets a piece of Vibranium Payload gear at low Power Levels in the Corrupted Vibranium Event.

Some improvements to the Discordant Sound raid were made, so players should have a better experience after this patch. Said raid also got some performance-related fixes, so crashes and sudden performance drops should happen a lot less. Some preview images, descriptions, and skins were also tweaked, so everything will look better from now on.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Marvel’s Avengers website.