Update 1.09 has arrived for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The update version is 1.09 on the PS4 version of the game while the PS5 gets update number 1.009. Both patches should be available right now and they’re not the biggest updates ever released.

One of the cooler new features of the update is the ‘Track Suit’ that is available for free. Insomniac Games has been really kind offering new suits for free instead of putting them behind a DLC paywall.

Aside from the new suit, various other bug fixes has been made to the game as well. You can read the full patch notes of the new update posted down below.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Update 1.09 Patch Notes

New Features

Added ZivaRT support to the Classic, Great Responsibility, Winter, Uptown Pride and Advanced Tech Suits on PS5

Added the Advanced Tech Suit

Added the Advanced Tech Suit sticker to Photo Mode

General Fixes & Polish

Improved stability

Addressed an issue where the player could fall through the map during Mission Replay

Addressed an issue where the player model would not fully render

Addressed a lighting issue in Central Park

Addressed an issue where Roxxon bases would appear excessively dark

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out now for the PS4 and PS5 consoles. For more info on today’s patch, you can visit the official website.