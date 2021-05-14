Few things are as important to playing Mass Effect Legendary Edition as the class you choose for Commander Shepard. Marking the difference between playing as a standard gaming supersoldier and a magic-wielding space wizard. But if you just breeze through the character creation process you might get pretty confused about how class works and if you can even change it. To help explain it all, here’s how to change class in Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

How to Change Class in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Before we break down how to change your class in Mass Effect 1, 2, and 3 in the Legendary Edition release, a word of warning. You cannot change your class once you have begun the actual game in Mass Effect. The first game especially, but also for the sequels as we’ll explain below. Basically you get one chance to set a class for that particular game, with the choice to change it when importing a save file into ME2 or ME3.

So, make sure you follow along here and select the class you want when you get the chance. Once it’s set and you begin playing the game you cannot change class at all until you finish and start the next game.

How to Change Class in Mass Effect

For ME1 you can set your class right at the start, but only if you make a custom character. You can keep the default appearance if you wish, but follow these steps to change class from the default Soldier.

Start New Career

Enter New ID

Custom Male/Female

Enter desired name

Select Pre-service History

Select Psychological Profile

Select Class or “Military Specialization”

And that’s how to set your class in ME1, if you don’t want to go with the default Soldier. Once this is done you have no way to actually change your class once you move past this, so choose wisely.

How to Change Class in Mass Effect 2

For Mass Effect 2, whether you import a save file or start fresh the game has an intro section you have to play before the character customization options are offered up. This includes changing class from default or your previous save. Follow these steps.

New Game

Select Male or Female (or import)

Play intro section

Optionally use the interactive comic to set a background if you did not import

Choose a name

Select Custom Male/Female

Choose appearance

Select Class

After confirming this you will kick off the Mass Effect 2 adventure as the class you just chose. Once again there isn’t a way to change it later, so be sure you set it how you want for the rest of the game here.

How to Change Class in Mass Effect 3

The process is pretty similar for Mass Effect 3 in the Legendary Edition. Just follow these steps.

New Game

Select Male or Female (or import)

Select either Role Playing or Story

Choose a name

Choose or customize your appearance

Select your class or “Personnel Records”

Once again, when you proceed past this there will be no way to change class anymore. But now that you know how to change class in Mass Effect Legendary Edition you should be all set right from the beginning.