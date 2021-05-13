Mass Effect Legendary Edition: How to Change Squad Members

A good amount of characters will join your adventure in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, so knowing how to change squad members when possible, is something you will need a lot. Not all of them are the same, nor their preferred weapon is the only thing that changes between them. Some of your squad members will be able to use Biotics and other abilities, depending on their specialization, which may result to different combat outcomes depending of who you pick to join you in battle. To see how you can change squad members in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, feel free to check everything below.

How to change squad members in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Besides the player controlled Shepard, you will be able to bring two additional squad members in battle. Those two characters can be changed at will, however, not after you started a mission in any planet. Also, the option of changing members may not be unlocked right away the moment you begin any of the three games, as you may first need to progress through the story a little. Until you do, you will have a fixed team which you won’t be able to tweak.

After you do have the option of choosing your party, you can change squad members in Normandy, your main ship. Before you start any mission you choose from the control panel, you can change and edit them as you like. The available characters will be shown at the selection screen, so feel free to create any setup you prefer.

It’s best to choose your teammates depending on the class you play with Shepard, in order to synergize Biotics and skills alike, especially if you are in a higher difficulty level. As mentioned above, all of them use different weapons and abilities, which will immensely help if they can use them in conjunction with your kit. If you are already in the battlefield and you notice that a certain combo doesn’t really work, then go back to Normandy and edit accordingly. Please note that in some cases, you won’t be able to return, so it’s best to proactively decide your desired team.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.