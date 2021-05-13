It’s tough trying to make friends in Mass Effect Legendary Edition when you go around pointing your weapon at everyone you meet. Like most games, it’s quick and easy to get your gun ready for action, but sometimes that’s not what the situation calls for. Sometimes you just need to have a chat, which is actually much more common in an RPG like this. So how do you put your gun away? Here’s how to holster your weapon in Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

How to Holster Weapon in Mass Effect 1 (Legendary Edition)

For its time, Mass Effect offered a very unique gaming experience. Taking a third person shooter and making it feel more like an RPG, the shooting was a focus but it wasn’t the focus of the game. So putting your gun away was actually a common thing. The game handles it most of the time for you, shifting from combat readiness to talking mode on the regular. But sometimes you want to do this manually instead.

When you want to holster your weapon in Mass Effect 1 in the Legendary Edition all you need to do is tap the Touchpad on PS4/PS5 or the “toggle view” button on Xbox One and Series X/S (commonly referred to as Select since it’s the left menu button). This will force Shepard and his or her teammates to put their guns away and take a more neutral stance. This isn’t really required, as no one will act differently toward you with your gun pointing in their face. But still, it’s common courtesy.

How to Holster Weapon in Mass Effect 2 (Legendary Edition)

And all of the above is true once again when playing Mass Effect 2 as part of the Legendary Edition release. Tapping the Touchpad on the PS4 or PS5 controller will do the trick, while the “Toggle View” button does it on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S (that’s the one with two small squares overlapping). Combat becomes more of a focus with this game, so you’ll likely be doing this much less often, but it’s still good to know how it’s done.

How to Holster Weapon in Mass Effect 3 (Legendary Edition)

However, things change quite a bit with Mass Effect 3. Even in the Legendary Edition the game simply does not offer players the ability to holster their weapon and put their gun away. Rumor has it that it was a memory limitation at the time, and making that kind of change would take time that could be better spent elsewhere in this re-release. So instead the same buttons perform the quicksave action in ME3.

And that’s how to holster your weapon in Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Hopefully you spend most of the game with your gun put away since the dialogue and acting are definitely the best part of the experience.