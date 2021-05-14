Mass Effect Legendary Edition: How to Open Security Locks

Security locks are all over the place in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, in Mass Effect 1 to be precise, and you will need to know how to actually bypass those locks in order to either get the insides of a container, or access a locked area. In fact, you need more than just the knowledge of how to actually do it, since it requires some extra points to Decryption and Electronics respectively. If you want to know more about this, take a look below.

How to open security locks in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Overriding security locks in Mass Effect is not that complicated, but there are some necessary pre-requisites. The whole process is done through a QTE ‘mini-game’, where you need to press the button shown on screen, the moment it does appear. In regards to the practical ways of getting past a security lock, this is the only thing you need to do.

However, some locks will need you to have a certain Decryption or Electronics level, so if your goal is to open any area and container found around the world, investing to these ‘class’ trees will be mandatory. Having those raised up as much as needed and successfully completing the QTE sequence, will open the lock you are trying to bypass.

Additionally, security locks can also be opened by using Omni-Gel. If you end up failing the QTE process, you will have the option to use Omni-Gel to open that lock. If you have some spare in your inventory, by dismantling items, you won’t have any trouble using some as an alternative method.

That is all about unlocking security locks in Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Some containers do have very good loot in them, and some areas do hide some interesting loot and other stuff (not spoiling anything here), so spending some points to Decryption or Electronics won’t be a waste in the long run, trust me.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more related content about the game, feel free to take a look at our list right here.