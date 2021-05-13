Mass Effect Legendary Edition: How to Save Wrex

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has a ton of characters you meet through your journey, with the Krogan Wrex quite possibly being the most likable of them all. A literal gentle giant who cares more about his friends and comrades than himself, encountered in Mass Effect 1. It won’t take you long to understand how good of a character this Krogan is, however, you soon end up facing a very important choice. Save Wrex or end up killing him? And in contrast to my own playthrough and knowledge many, many years ago, yes you can actually keep Wrex alive (I didn’t). If you want to see how you can do that, keep reading below.

How to keep Wrex alive in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mass Effect Legendary Edition may have revamped a lot of technical assets in the popular trilogy, but the severe decisions you have to make throughout the story of all three games, are still very much present. One of these choices, is to save Wrex or let him perish in Mass Effect 1, when you reach a certain point on Virmire (we will try to keep story events and facts absent, to keep everything as spoiler-free as possible). What you need to know, is that Wrex is trying to stop a key person from doing something that involves his entire race. So if you took a liking to Wrex prior that, and want to keep him alive, here are all the possible scenarios in which you can succeed doing so:

If your Paragon rank is high enough and you have access to Charm, use it. This will convince Wrex to calm down and accept the events that will unfold, leading him to keep living on. 8 Points of Charm are needed to unlock every dialog option to successfully do this.

On the other hand, if your Renegade rank is at a certain point, use Intimidate. Similarly to Charm, 8 Points are needed to be able to do so.

Here is a more complex method. Before reaching Virmire, you have the option to complete the Wrex Family Armor mission. If you have done this, Wrex will already be familiar enough with you and trust you if you chose this dialog option: “I wouldn’t do this otherwise”> “We are”. This option is available without Charm or Intimidate, and the completion of this quest prior is all that’s needed.

This last method is NOT recommended at all, since it will make you forfeit the option of recruiting a certain party member. Failing to recruit Garrus and leaving Liara’s pursuit of joining the crew for last, at the time of this choice, will lead Wrex to stand down on its own without you needing to do anything. To ‘fail’ successfully getting those two, you need to decline Garrus access to the Normandy and crew when you have the option, and save Liara’s ‘questline’ for last, after resolving everything on Virmire. No Charm and Intimidate are needed again for this method, but you sacrifice quite a bit to do so. If you don’t mind these pre-requisites though, it is easiest way of saving Wrex and keeping him alive.

If for whatever reason you don’t care about Wrex and his future in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, then you can very easily let him die. To do this, just signal Ashley to kill Wrex when the option will be available, and you are done. Alternatively, you can do it yourself, but what kind of demon are you? In any case, don’t forget that you will get a very good amount of Renegade points if you decide on killing Wrex, so if that’s your cup of tea, go ahead.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.