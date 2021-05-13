With so much content to get through in Mass Effect Legendary Edition you might want to sprint through some of the slower sections. If you’re going to complete this hundred plus hour masterpiece any time this year you’ll need to keep moving quickly whenever possible. Or you can take it slow and steady and finish sometime in 2022 or 2023. Either way, you’ll still want to know how to sprint in Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

How to Sprint in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

To sprint in any of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition games all you need to do is hold down X. It will often only give you a short burst of speed before you become too tired to continue (I guess Shepard needs a treadmill in his Captain’s Cabin). Keep an eye on the gauge above your health for an idea of how much stamina you have remaining to sprint around the playing field.

Unlike some of the other mechanics in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, sprinting stays the same whether you’re playing Mass Effect 1, 2, or 3. Other mechanics can shift or change to different buttons, as the series progressed away from more traditional RPG elements and toward an action focus. But springint, at least for the Legendary Edition re-release remains the same no matter which game you are playing.

Start at the beginning, jump in at Mass Effect 2 or 3, or bounce around with different save files. However you want to play, at least you’ll know how to sprint in Mass Effect Legendary Edition across all of the included games and DLC. It may not be as useful or important in the first title, but 2 and 3 certainly require you to move quickly at various times during the storyline campaign. So keep it ready and make sure you’ve practiced before the Geth or Collector’s or Cerberus catch you unprepared.