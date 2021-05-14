Mass Effect Legendary Edition: How to Use Photo Mode

Photo Mode in video games is a recurring trend nowadays, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition would of course include such a feature. There is also quite a lot of attention put into this fun little mechanic, with options like removing NPCs from the picture or various filters, to create the best screenshot for your liking. With the visual overhaul and a better resolution, every title in the famous trilogy now looks better than ever, so why not keep record of the moments we experience in this glorious remaster? To see exactly how you can use Mass Effect Legendary Edition’s Photo Mode, take a look below.

How to access and use Photo Mode in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

If you are playing Mass Effect Legendary Edition on a PlayStation, you need to click the Options button on the PS controller and then Triangle to activate Photo Mode. If you are on an Xbox, pressing the Menu button and then Y, will again bring the same mode on screen. On PC, you need to click ESC and then pick the Photo Mode tab at the bottom of the screen.

After you enter this unique and rather interesting feature you have various options. Move the camera around, hide any kind of assets in the picture, adjust lightning and a whole lot more. You can end up with great pictures throughout your journey in all three titles, so feel free to mess around with this mode a lot and keep the most memorable moments intact. You can also share your screenshots online and also see pictures from other players and their adventures. In general, this is a fun little luxury feature in order to have a break or two from the action-packed life as Shepard and his or her crew.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.