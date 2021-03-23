Update 1.22 has arrived for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Today’s patch also affects Ground Zeroes and the Definitive Edition of the game too.

It’s been ages since the last The Phantom Pain update was released. This makes sense since the game is well over five years old now. Not to mention Hideo Kojima is no longer involved with Konami after a brutal departure with the company.

The download size for today’s patch should be around 200MB to 400MB depending on the type of platform you are playing the game on. Anyway, you can read the full patch notes from the PS4 update history below.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Update 1.22 Patch Notes

Stability Improvements

It remains to be seen if any other major patches will be released for this game in the near future. Fans are hoping some patch to make the game look better on PS5 and Xbox Series X should happen in the near future.

The game is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. Konami currently has no plans to release anymore MGS games in the near future though.