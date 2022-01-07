Update 1.21 has arrived for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the first development update to Microsoft Flight Simulator in 2022. The developers started the new year with fixes, changes, and small additions to the game. Improving the players’ experience from day one. Here’s everything new with Microsoft Flight Simulator update 1.21.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Update 1.21 Patch Notes

Stability

Several crashes have been fixed across the title

Weather

Improved management of high proximity METARs to avoid hard weather transitions

Fixed abnormal temperatures above FL450

Fixed custom weather preset save data

Live Weather clouds on the ground should now be displayed as fog

Rain and fog now correctly receive shadows from clouds above

Fixed “10SM” meter visibility

Fixed live weather referring to AMSL instead of AGL

VR

Fixed the issue that prevented interactions with the toolbar in VR

Added some of the VR controller specific controls (e.g. switch between proxi and raycast modes) that were not available in the binding menu

Fixed the rotate and drag buttons that did not respond well with WMR VR controllers

VR controllers are now working when using the Legacy cockpit interaction system

Peripherals

TrackIR support has been fixed

Fixed unable to pan / drag WorldMap using a custom mouse profile. Add a slot in Control Menu

Planes

Fixed HUD shader support for 3rd party planes

Fixed Reverse Throttle

Fixed the livery overriding mechanism for WASM modules

Fixed glass cockpit remains off when starting from cold & dark for the Volocity

Fixed white rendering of the Copilot HUD in the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

World

Fixed an issue where roads could blink

Fixed color banding introduced in Sim update 5

Reno

Performance optimization for Reno multiplayer races

Reno stands are no longer misplaced during RTC

Fixed “Too high” notification when starting a time trial

UI

Assistances preferences should no longer be set to Easy without the user’s input

Localization update across all supported languages

SDK

Fixed crash when loading a project

Fixed aircraft no longer compiles because of glTF errors

Fixed game crashing when trying to add a PaintedHatchedArea in the Scenery editor

Changed “Parking not linked to the main graph” to warning

Fixed disabled interactions with the sim when Aircraft Editor is open

Ignore null-size flags file (avoids invalid materials)

Fixed newly created project XML file path in PackageBuilder

Navigation

New AIRAC cycle 2113 is now available

Update 1.21 brought a lot of changes into the game. From crash-related fixes to improvements to the game’s weather, UI, performance and even HUD, this patch has something for everybody. The game’s weather mechanic should feel a lot better after this update. The developers fixed some problems regarding the game’s temperature, fog and clouds, so the game should look a lot better.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now on PC and Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding this update go to the official Microsoft Flight Simulator Twitter page.