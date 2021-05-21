Miitopia: How to Farm Gold

Gold in Miitopia is as valuable as in any other video game, really. You can buy new weapons, costumes and armor, and consumables as well. In fact, Gold is going to be your main way of actually obtaining stronger gear for your characters, besides some special methods, so having as much as possible is as you imagine, essential to progress.

Gold can be spent when you reach the Inn at any given time, through the “Spend Gold” option that will appear in your screen. You can then choose a Mii and try and get the new equipment we just mentioned. With all that said, let us now see how you can actually farm a lot of Gold in Miitopia.

How to get a lot of Gold in Miitopia

You earn Gold through a lot of activities in the game. Completing quests, finding chests, beating enemies, you name it. Just by doing these, which means just playing the game regularly, will give you good chunks of Gold to buy the essentials. If you want to go the extra mile though, there are two ways you can do it.

Unfortunately, for those that are still mid to late game, this will actually be the only way in which you can gather a lot of Gold before reaching the post-game phase. We are talking about the roulette here. The mini-game found within the Arcade inside the Inn. One of Roulette’s prizes each time, is a piece of gear you can get by having the pointer stop at the yellow area. This specific item you get, can be sold at the exact same price as if it was actually bought. Which means, the more Game Tickets you have and the more Roulette you play, the more chances you have to get free items and then sell them. For those that have a large collection of Amiibo, they are comfortably sitting at hundreds of tickets, since each Amiibo scan provides the player with three tickets. Please note that ONLY Amiibo that are not registered for the game count, since the ones that are, reward some unique costumes.

For our second method, and for those that don’t have large amounts of Game Tickets, this will mostly be your go-to way of earning large amounts of Gold. Just a head’s up, this is will be a spoilery method as it can only be done through the post-game area you unlock.

If you are still here, here it is. After you beat the game, the New Galados area is unlocked and it has a “Gold” route (node 10-11). It has a 50% chance to lead to an encounter with a Rich Snurp, which grants the player 20,000 Gold if they beat it. What’s the best about this method, is that it is actually farmable. You can repeat this fight an infinite amount of times, or at least for as long as you want to gather the amount of money you need. Just for reference, you can reach max Gold in less than an hour if you keep grinding this spot. Therefore, happy farming!

Miitopia is available on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on:May 20th, 2021