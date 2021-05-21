Miitopia: How to Save

As with any other video game, one of the most important tasks you have in Miitopia, is to save your progress. It doesn’t matter if you spent an hour or thousands of hours playing a game, if you didn’t save everything you did up to that point, it’s like you never did it all. I can’t even count how many times I lost the progress of various games, back in the day, due to lack of space in my Memory Card or because I simply forgot to actually save my progress. For this reason alone, here is how to save in Miitopia to not lose any progress at all.

How to save your progress in Miitopia

Similarly to pretty much every video game that comes out the past few years, Miitopia has an integrated auto-save feature. After doing various things in the game, like using the Arcade, completing a quest, spending Gold and so on, your progress is automatically saved on the spot. This is good and all, but what if you want to ensure that your game is saved to exactly the point you want it to, to ensure no single second of progress is lost?

If that’s the case, then you can manually save your game when it is possible. Which is at the Inn or in Miitopia’s overworld. After you finish any quest and reach the Inn, you can click ‘X’ and open the pause menu. At the bottom, you will see the option “Save and Quit”. If you press it, your game will be saved and you will be taken out to the main menu. This way, your progress is safely kept to the point you exactly wanted. Alternatively, you can do the same process while you are in the overworld. During quests the pause menu is indeed available, but you don’t have the option to save. As such, make sure to either do it prior or after any quest you are planning to go to.

Miitopia is available on the Nintendo Switch.

