Minecraft: All Potion Recipes

Potions are a useful tool to have under your belt when exploring the world in Minecraft, so here’s a list of all of the potion recipes currently in the game. This list will be broken up depending on how the potion itself is brewed since some potions require a more involved process than others to create. All potions will also require that the brewing stand be fueled by blaze power, so make sure to have some on hand before beginning.

Base/Modifier Ingredients

No matter what potion you are aiming to brew, there are a few consistent things that either can be done or have to be done for all potions that are made. So here are those universal ingredients. Note that the potion modifiers only work when added to the final potion and must not be added at the start. Failing to do this will result in the creation of a Mundane Potion, which does nothing.

Nether Wart – Creates an Awkward Potion, which is the base for all other potions

Redstone Dust – Extends the Duration of a Potion

Glowstone Dust – Makes a Potion stronger

Gunpowder – Turns a Potion into a Splash Potion

Dragon’s Breath – Turns a Splash Potion into a Lingering Potion

Normal Potion Types

Once you have an Awkward Potion at the bottom of your brewing stand, you can begin making potions that have actual effects tied to them.

Glistering Melon Slice – Potion of Healing

Magma Cream – Potion of Fire Resistance

Ghast Tear – Potion of Regeneration

Blaze Powder – Potion of Strength

Sugar – Potion of Swiftness

Golden Carrot – Potion of Night Vision

Fermented Spider Eye – Potion of Invisibility

Pufferfish – Potion of Water Breathing

Rabbit’s Foot – Potion of Leaping

Phantom Membrane – Potion of Slow Falling

Spider Eye – Potion of Poison

Turtle Shell – Potion of The Turtle Master

Complex Potion Recipes

Some of the Potions with more negative effects have different potion recipes when compared to normal potions. You can’t just make them straight out of an Awkward Potion, and instead, they need to be made using other potion types. What this means is that you need to brew a potion with a good effect, and then add a Fermented Spider Eye to create a new potion.

Water Bottle + Fermented Spider Eye = Potion of Weakness

Potion of Healing + Fermented Spider Eye = Potion of Harming

Potion of Poison + Fermented Spider Eye = Potion of Harming

Potion of Swiftness + Fermented Spider Eye = Potion of Slowness

Potion of Leaping + Fermented Spider Eye = Potion of Slowness

Minecraft is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.