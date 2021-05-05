Update 1.15 has arrived for Minecraft Dungeons, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

On PS4 this new Minecraft Dungeons update is version number 1.15. Officially though, the update is version number 1.8.8.0 and it’s out for all platforms on May 5th, 2021.

The main purpose of this patch is to add Cloud Saves for all platforms. This allows you to pretty much play the game anywhere you want. A pretty sweet deal if you ask me.

The rest of the update is to fix some issues and bugs. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.15 Patch Notes

Cloud Saves:

The long-awaited Cloud Saves feature is now available in Minecraft Dungeons! With this update, you can now save your progress to the cloud, so you can pick up and play your Heroes across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

While the in-game prompts show how to upload and download Heroes using Cloud Saves, you can check out the support article if you have any questions on the process.

Localization:

Introducing localization support for Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese text and voice overs for all platforms

Improved the font used on platforms that already had Chinese localization

Fixes:

Fixed one of the top crashes that could occur during gameplay

Fixed a crash that could occur after a second lobby was created during a single session

Fixed a crash that could occur when standing in Piglin Fungus Thrower clouds

Fixed items permanently falling off edges on certain tiles in Ancient Hunts

The Emote Wheel is no longer accessible in local co-op

Fixed players not being able to join online sessions after creating a new character

Fixed a soft lock that could occur when opening settings after viewing the friend list

The main menu can no longer be unintentionally navigated while using the account login prompts

Fixed text running off the screen in several languages on various menu screens

The prompt displayed upon disconnecting a controller is now fully translated across all supported languages

Clarified the descriptions of several enchantment effects (New wording in bold ): Critical Hit Gives critical hit chance Freezing X mob speed Radiance Has a X chance to spawn a circular area that heals you and all allies within the area Weakening X mob damage Radiance Shot Has a X chance to spawn a circular area that heals you and all allies within the area Cooldown Shot X artifact cooldown Cool Down X artifact cooldown Chilling X mob speed Frenzied X attack speed While you are at less than X health, your melee and ranged attack speeds are increased Acrobat X roll cooldown Beast Boss +X pet damage Beast Surge +X pet speed

):

If you want to know more about this patch, you can visit the official website. Also you can contact Mojang online if you want to give them your feedback. Minecraft Dungeons is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.