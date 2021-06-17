Update 1.18 has arrived for Minecraft Dungeons, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

On PS4 the update shows up as patch 1.18, although officially it’s version number 1.9.3.0. The update should be rolling out to all platforms as of June 17th, 2021.

The main purpose of this patch is to fix some gameplay issues that people noticed when the Hidden Depths DLC was released. You can also contact the developer for any feedback you may have about all the recent updates. Spotting bugs allow the game to run smoothly with future updates.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes posted today down below.

Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.18 Patch Notes

Changes:

Collecting multiple Banners from Raid Captains now significantly improves the chance to get Unique items

Decreased the aggro range for Vindicator Raid Captains

Raid Captains no longer appear in Ancient Hunts

Fixes:

Fixed a crash that could occur when downloading Heroes using Cloud Saves on Nintendo Switch (MCD-6002)

Fixed a crash that could occur when entering the Camp

Fixed a crash that could occur when mobs trapped in bubbles would pop during an online game

Fixed the Ancient Guardian battle not beginning (MCD-5946)

Bubble Bow and Bubble Burster damage now scales properly based on the weapons’ power level

Conduits can now be picked up by other players if a player that is holding the Conduit leaves the session

If you want to know more about the game’s updates, you can visit the official website. Minecraft Dungeons is available now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.