Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.20 Patch Notes (1.10.3.0)

Update 1.20 has arrived for Minecraft Dungeons, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developers Mojang Studios and Double Eleven have now released a brand new update for Minecraft Dungeons today that should be rolling out now for all platforms. On PS4 the patch number is 1.20, although officially it’s recognized as 1.10.3.0.

This patch has been released on August 11th and it features a lot of bug fixes. Be warned though because the patch notes do contain spoilers from the recently released Echoing Void DLC. If you have not finished the DLC yet, you may not want to read the entire patch notes.

Aside from gameplay fixes, several graphical and UI improvements have also been made to the game. Subtitles should also now appear properly in all segments of the game too.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes below.

Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.20

Fixes:

Gameplay

Daily Trials now appear for Echoing Void missions (MCD-6351)

Fixed Shulker projectiles failing to travel up stairs (MCD-6328)

Fixed excessive popping that occurred when gliding with Elytra in local co-op so now it’s a smooth flight

Added a short delay to the opening Echoing Void cutscene so it can’t be skipped by mistake

The End Tower sub dungeon can now only generate once on End Wilds

Fixed a chest that could not be reached on Cacti Canyon due to the collisions on the tile

It’s no longer possible to skip past the diamond gate in the End Wilds mission, which caused the mission to be incompletable

Fixed an arena fight that could be skipped on Broken Citadel so it can no longer be skipped

Fixed an arena fight in The Stronghold that couldn’t be completed if Silverfish fell off the edge

The Wind Pillar arena on Gauntlet of Gales can no longer be skipped

Fixed the large Stronghold door not appearing for clients in online multiplayer sessions

Fixed an area of Broken Citadel that was blocking player view and navigation

Fixed the Vengeful Heart of Ender’s pinwheel attack when the player is not in the arena

Fixed the ‘Burning Up’ achievement not being unlocked by clients in online multiplayer sessions

Fixed the ‘Burning Up’ achievement being unlocked after only meeting one of the unlock criteria

Localization

Subtitles now appear for all supported languages in intro cutscenes for Jungle Awakens, Creeping Winter, and Flames of the Nether

Fixed the final Echoing Void cutscene subtitles not being translated to all supported languages

“Slow” status effect’s text is now localized for all supported languages

Fixed some text strings for mission objectives that weren’t appearing properly

Graphical

Fixed a couple of issues with players clipping through the

Arrows no longer flicker when stuck in walls of the Old Town Hall on Pumpkin Pastures

Rain once again appears on Soggy Swamp when playing on Nintendo Switch

Water in the Endersent Sighting area of Soggy Swamp now appears correctly when playing on Nintendo Switch

User Interface

A strange blue background no longer appears on the Download/Upload Hero screens (MCD-6336)

The Ender Eye count on the map screen no longer disappears until the Eyes have been placed in the End Portal

Fixed clients being unable to interact with the Ancient Hunt mission vote prompt on second and every subsequent voting while using a controller

Scuttling Torment now gets its very own icon on the Ancient Hunt screens

The icon for Vexing Chant now appears correctly when viewing mission rewards

Fixed the objective marker disappearing in certain areas of The Stronghold mission

Getting kicked from an online session while watching the Echoing Void intro cutscene no longer causes graphical issues on the Hero Select screen

The stun icon no longer appears indefinitely when fighting Blight Eye Endersent

The Void Quiver arrow icon is now consistent across all platforms

Previous Updates

These changes were fixed in previous updates but not listed in previous patch notes

Added five new Ancient Mobs to Ancient Hunts (for Hidden Depths and Echoing Void)

Fixed an issue where item power on end-of-mission rewards would sometimes be lower than intended (the max item cap was raised slightly)

The official patch notes were originally posted on the game’s website. Minecraft Dungeons is out now for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms.