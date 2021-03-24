Update 1.8.6.0 has arrived for Minecraft Dungeons, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

There is a lot of fixes with this update 1.8.6.0 in Minecraft Dungeons, mostly focused on the game’s stability and performance, with an extra touch on gameplay. The beloved spin-off of the juggernaut main series Minecraft, is still getting constant support from the team behind the scenes, and with a major expansion being released not too long ago, the game seems to be at a very healthy state.

Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.8.6.0 Patch Notes

As per Mojang’s words, this update has a few different version numbers, depending on the platform you’re playing on. That said, all of them are the same content-wise, so don’t worry if you are looking at different numbers over to your PlayStation or Xbox.

Windows PC: 1.8.6.0 | PlayStation 4: 1.8.4.0 | Xbox: 1.8.4.0 | Nintendo Switch: 1.8.3.0

Fixes:

Performance/Stability

Fixed the host’s connection being lost after a 20-30 minute session when playing on Xbox (MCD-5305)

Fixed several crashes across all platforms that could occur during gameplay

Fixed several crashes when transitioning from a mission to the Camp when other players are still loading into the mission

Fixed a crash that could occur on Nintendo Switch when loading into an Ancient Hunt

Gameplay

Fixed the unlock location for Arch Haven not always appearing on Pumpkin Pastures (MCD-1952)

Fixed gear dropping in inaccessible locations during Ancient Hunts (MCD-5331)

Equipping armor with the Life Boost enchantment during the “Last Chance” screen no longer boosts health more than it should (MCD-4884)

Fixed multiple Ancient Mobs spawning during Ancient Hunts (MCD-5462)

Fixed several invisible collisions that were present in various missions

Fixed some mobs not dropping souls, even when the player has Soul Gathering

Fixed mission progress being blocked due to mismatched tiles on Warped Forest, Redstone Mines, and Creeper Woods

Fixed environmental fire not dealing damage to players

Fixed players getting stuck inside the sub-dungeon’s entrance on Crimson Forest (MCD-5280)

Gold is always granted as a reward after completing Ancient Hunts, even if inventory is full (MCD-5389)

Mobs killed by pets or mobs under the influence of the Love Medallion artifact now count towards merchant unlock progress

Hoglins no longer appear in Daily Trials when 100% of melee mobs are replaced with another mob

Both the host and the clients now see the bridge open properly in Gold Rooms

Fixed sound looping for the Broken Sawblade

The intended ambient music and sound effects now play when entering Gold Rooms

Magma Cubes can now be stunned

Fixed placeholder textures being displayed on trees after graphics settings are changed

User Interface

Fixed the menu becoming unresponsive after the ‘Session is full’ prompt was dismissed

Fixed several issues with text-to-speech in menus

Fixed text overlapping buttons on Ancient Hunt menus for several languages

Fixed missing text about the Night and spawning mobs when a player is downed during online multiplayer

Fixed incorrect button colors for the prompt that appears when cancelling an Ancient Hunt

Corrected the description of the Cool Down enchantment

The proper name of Artifact Synergy now appears on the HUD

Fixed the Korean translation of “Salvage” (MCD-4634)

Fixed the Piglin merchant description to clarify that the restock price resets after completing an Ancient Hunt

On the mission select screen, Creeper Woods no longer shows an undiscovered secret after Creepy Crypt is unlocked (MCD-5279)

Non-host players now see the Wither damage properly on the HUD

Llamamob is now properly named Llama

Clarified the text on the Ancient Hunt screen to state that each spent Enchantment Point will reduce your Hero Level by one

Fixed missing power level graphic after purchasing an item from a merchant

Known Issues:

Graphical issues can occur on the HUD when playing Cacti Canyon

Minecraft Dungeons is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and the Nintendo Switch.