Minecraft: Easiest Way to Get Mending Villagers

Check out how to make Mending Villagers in Minecraft

January 4th, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Mending-Villager

Among the many enchantments players can learn in Mojang Studios’ mega-hit Minecraft, Mending is considered to be one of the best and most vital ones, especially if you are looking to venture into some of the game’s most dangerous and demanding areas, such as the Nether dimension. With that said, players can get access to the Mending enchantment book by trading with a Librarian, but getting the item from the NPC is a test of luck. Now, to increase your chances of getting the skill, we will tell you the easiest way in which you can get the Mending Villager in Minecraft.

Easiest Way to Get a Mending Villager in Minecraft

First of all, in order to get a Mending Villager, you first need to turn an unemployed villager into a Librarian, which you can do by going to a village and then placing a Lectern close to an unspecialized villager. You can check out how to make the Lectern, as well as a step-by-step guide to making a Librarian Villager, here. Getting the Mending Villager is a tiresome process, but you can speed things up by, after turning the villager into a Librarian, checking its items, and then, if needed, destroying and replacing the job site block until you get a Librarian offering the enchantment book. To recap, here’s the easiest way to get a Mending Villager in Minecraft:

  • Find a villager.
  • Build a Lectern close to it.
  • Check its items.
  • Destroy the Lectern and place another close to it.
  • Repeat the first four steps until you get Mending.

Now that you know how to get a Mending Villager on Minecraft, don’t forget to check out the best ways to level up fast, as well as the game’s best January 2022 Mods.

You can currently play Minecraft on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android, Mac iOS, PC, and on the Nintendo Switch.

