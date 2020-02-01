Minecraft – How to Breed Horses

Breeding animals in Minecraft can be tricky as you may need to meet certain requirements and have special items to do it for specific ones. Breeding Horses in Minecraft is one such animal which requires that you have a couple of unique items to complete the process. To breed a horse in Minecraft you’ll need carrots, gold, and two adult horses. Follow this guide for Minecraft Horse Breeding and you’ll have a baby horse or a stable of them in no time.

You’re going to need some horses first

To breed horses you are going to need to get two horses in the same area. Fencing them in is one popular method for getting two horses close to one another. The next step requires that you give both horses a special item to make them breed.

The next thing you’ll need is a special kind of carrot

Carrots are pretty easy to come by in Minecraft, but you’ll actually need a special golden carrot to make horses breed. To get the golden carrot you need the following recipe:

How to make a Golden Carrot

1 Carrot

8 Gold Nuggets

Crafting this will result in a Gold Carrot. If you are unfamiliar with how to get gold nuggets, it is done by breaking down a gold ingot.

Give two horses golden carrots and they will breed you a horse. Once you have two horses create a baby horse you can then grow that horse by feeding him hay bales. (9 Wheat 3×3 equals one hay bale). Approximately 5 bales will make them a full-size horse.

Repeat this process to build an entire stable of horses. Of course, if you want to ride them and control them you’ll need a saddle.