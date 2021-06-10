Minecraft: How to Make and Use a Blast Furnace

A couple of years ago a pair of new furnace types were added into Minecraft, of those two new blocks we’ll be looking at the Blast Furnace. Unlike the basic furnace made out of eight pieces of cobblestone, this furnace has some special functionality to make it a bit more unique. That special functionality is that it smelts ores at a far faster rate than normal furnaces.

How to Make and Use a Blast Furnace

We’ll begin with the crafting recipe, as it’s a nice and simple one and also because actually having possession of the block is a good starting point for using it. first, you will need three blocks of smooth stone, which can be obtained by smelting cobblestone into stone and then smelting the resulting stone again to get some smooth stone. Then you will need to open up a crafting table and put the three blocks of smooth stone on the bottom row, put a normal furnace in the center, and then fill the rest up with iron ingots. With that done you will now have a Blast Furnace at your disposal.

To make use of the Blast Furnace you just need to place it down and grab some coal, because it works remarkably similar to a normal furnace. You take your coal and some ore and put them inside like a normal one, and the result is that your ore will be smelted twice as quickly. Something to note though is that this furnace only works when smelting ores, you will not be able to use it to smelt up some food or for things like glass. Coal is also used at double the regular rate to compensate for the double speed, so you’ll need the same amount of coal that you always need. It also has an extra functionality in that a villager can use a placed-down Blast Furnace to become an armorer.

