Minecraft – How to Repair a Bow

The bow is a great weapon in Minecraft because it allows you to defend yourself from a distance from different threats and enemies. The bow can be crafted and it starts with a specific durability. Once that durability goes low enough you will need to repair a bow to use it. In this guide we’ll explain how to craft a bow and how to repair the bow in Minecraft.

To get started these are the things that you’ll need to craft a bow in Minecraft and to repair a bow as well.

Things you will need to repair a bow

To repair a bow you will need a Grindstone.

How to Craft a Grindstone

The grind stone can be crafted by placing the following items in the pattern below on a crafting table.

Stick (2)

Stone Slab (1)

Oak Planks (2)

Steps to Repair a Bow

Step 1 – Build the Grindstone using the recipe above.

Step 2 – Take two bows and add them to the grindstone slots. The result will be a bow with more durability than the combination of the two.

That’s all that you need to know about repairing a bow in Minecraft. Simply create the grindstone and add two bows to it to repair a bow and increase the durability.