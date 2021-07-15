Minecraft: How to Tame Parrots

There are lots of animals you can befriend in Minecraft, and among those animals, we’ll be looking at how to tame parrots. These feathery little guys can be hard to come by in the world, so when you eventually find them you might want to be prepared to know how to bring them home with you. Luckily they’re not the hardest mobs in the world to tame, though there are some things you’ll need to keep in mind with them.

How to Tame Parrots

The first thing you’ll need to do is find some parrots to tame. This can be difficult as they are a rare spawn in what is already a rather rare biome, namely jungles. So unless you’ve already got some close by your base, it could be quite the journey before you’re able to track down a jungle. And once you have tracked down a jungle, you’ll need to be patient and look around very carefully. Parrots don’t spawn all that often and it can be hard to notice them in the denser parts of the jungle. Assuming you have found some though, you can move forward to the actual taming process.

As with most other tamable mobs, you’ll need to feed them if you want to befriend them. This can be done with seeds of any kind, wheat, melon, pumpkin, beetroot, it doesn’t really matter because they all will have the same effect. Just right-click on them a few times with the seeds in hand and the parrot will soon consider you a friend. From this point, all you have to do is make sure the parrot isn’t sitting down and it will follow you wherever you go. You might want to keep searching for more parrots to tame before heading back though, as you cannot breed them in any way, they only spawn naturally in the wild. You may also want to avoid feeding them any cookies, as this will instantly kill them and nobody really wants that to happen.

