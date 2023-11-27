Minecraft Potions Guide: All Potion Recipes and Ingredients

Potions are extremely helpful in Minecraft. They can heal, harm, slow, strengthen, or even turn you invisible! The brewing process can seem daunting, so we’ve created an easy guide to understanding all ingredients, bases, and potions in Minecraft.
Minecraft Potion Guide
Brewing Stand
First, in order to brew anything, you’ll have to craft a Brewing Stand. A Brewing Stand is crafted using a singular Blaze Rod in the middle slot, and three Cobblestone along the bottom. Brewing Stands have five slots: the leftmost slot is for Blaze Powder, the top slot is for your ingredients, and the bottom three slots are for bases and potions.
All Potion Ingredients, Bases, and Recipes
Ingredients
To create potions, you’ll need to gather ingredients. Here are all the potential ingredients used within potion recipes, as well as how to find and/or craft them!
- Blaze Powder. Crafted from Blaze Rods, which drop from Blazes. Used as fuel for a Brewing Stand.
- Fermented Spider Eye. Crafted using sugar, a brown mushroom, and a spider eye. Fermented spider eyes are used to craft potions with negative effects or to invert potions.
- Ghast Tear. Drops from Ghasts.
- Glistering Melon. Crafted using eight gold nuggets around a melon slice.
- Glowstone Dust. Drops when breaking Glowstone blocks, which are found in the Nether. Glowstone Dust is used to create Thick Potions or increase the strength of an effect.
- Golden Carrot. Crafted using eight gold nuggets around a carrot.
- Gunpowder. Drops from Creepers or can be found in chests. Used to turn regular potions into splash potions.
- Magma Cream. Drops from Magma Cubes or can be crafted using a slimeball and blaze powder.
- Nether Wart. Nether Wart can be found in the Nether within fortresses. This is a basic ingredient used to make most potions.
- Phantom Membrane. Drops from Phantoms.
- Pufferfish. Drops when Pufferfish is killed.
- Rabbit’s Foot. Drops from rabbits.
- Redstone. Redstone is mined from Redstone Ore. Redstone is used to extend the length of the potion.
- Spider Eye. Drops from Spiders, Cave Spiders, and Witches.
- Sugar. Crafted from Sugar Cane.
- Turtle Shell. Crafted using five scutes, which are dropped when baby turtles grow up.
Potion Bases
All potions begin with a base.
Awkward Potions are the base for most of our potions. They can be made from:
- Water in a Glass Bottle
- Nether Wart
Mundane Potion
- Water in a Glass Bottle
- Redstone or Sugar
Thick Potion
- Water in a Glass Bottle
- Glowstone Dust
With the bases complete, you’re now ready to add ingredients to your base and create potions!
Recipes
Potion of Fire Resistance
Grants immunity from fire and lava for three minutes.
To make a Potion of Fire Resistance, you will need:
- Awkward Potion
- Magma Cream
Potion of Harming
Deals damage.
To make a Potion of Harming, you will need:
- Potion of Poison or Potion of Healing
- Fermented Spider Eye
Potion of Healing
Instantly restores three hearts.
To make a Potion of Healing, you will need:
- Awkward Potion
- Glistering Melon
Potion of Invisibility
Turns the consumer invisible to players and mobs. Does not affect armor, held items, etc.
To make a Potion of Invisibility, you will need:
- Potion of Night Vision
- Fermented Spider Eye
Potion of Leaping
Increases jump height for three minutes.
To make a Potion of Leaping, you will need:
- Awkward Potion
- Rabbit’s Foot
Potion of Night Vision
Increases vision in darkness (brightens) for three minutes.
To make a Potion of Night Vision, you will need:
- Awkward Potion
- Golden Carrot
Potion of Poison
Poisons the consumer for 45 seconds.
To make a Potion of Poison, you will need:
- Awkward Potion
- Spider Eye
Potion of Regeneration
Restores health over time.
To make a Potion of Regeneration, you will need:
- Awkward Potion
- Ghast Tear
Potion of Slow Falling
Fall at a slower rate for a minute and a half.
To make a Potion of Slow Falling, you will need:
- Awkward Potion
- Phantom Membrane
Potion of Slowness
Decreases speed for a minute and a half.
To make a Potion of Slowness, you will need:
- Potion of Swiftness
- Fermented Spider Eye
Potion of Strength
Increases damage dealt for three minutes.
To make a Potion of Strength, you will need:
- Awkward Potion
- Blaze Powder
Potion of Swiftness
Increases your speed and jump height for three minutes.
To make a Potion of Swiftness, you will need:
- Awkward Potion
- Sugar
Potion of the Turtle Master
Slows you down, but strengthens you as well.
To make a Potion of the Turtle Master, you will need:
- Awkward Potion
- Turtle Shell
Potion of Water Breathing
Allows the player to breathe underwater.
To make a Potion of Water Breathing, you will need:
- Awkward Potion
- Pufferfish
Potion of Weakness
Decreases damage dealt for a minute and a half.
To make a Potion of Weakness, you will need:
- Thick Potion or Mundane Potion
- Fermented Spider Eye
Congrats, you’re now a potion-brewing expert!
- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023