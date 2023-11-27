Minecraft Potions Guide: All Potion Recipes and Ingredients

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Potions are extremely helpful in Minecraft. They can heal, harm, slow, strengthen, or even turn you invisible! The brewing process can seem daunting, so we’ve created an easy guide to understanding all ingredients, bases, and potions in Minecraft.

Minecraft Potion Guide

Brewing Stand

First, in order to brew anything, you’ll have to craft a Brewing Stand. A Brewing Stand is crafted using a singular Blaze Rod in the middle slot, and three Cobblestone along the bottom. Brewing Stands have five slots: the leftmost slot is for Blaze Powder, the top slot is for your ingredients, and the bottom three slots are for bases and potions.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

All Potion Ingredients, Bases, and Recipes

Ingredients

To create potions, you’ll need to gather ingredients. Here are all the potential ingredients used within potion recipes, as well as how to find and/or craft them!

Blaze Powder. Crafted from Blaze Rods, which drop from Blazes. Used as fuel for a Brewing Stand.

Fermented Spider Eye. Crafted using sugar, a brown mushroom, and a spider eye. Fermented spider eyes are used to craft potions with negative effects or to invert potions.

Ghast Tear. Drops from Ghasts.

Glistering Melon. Crafted using eight gold nuggets around a melon slice.

Glowstone Dust. Drops when breaking Glowstone blocks, which are found in the Nether. Glowstone Dust is used to create Thick Potions or increase the strength of an effect.

Golden Carrot. Crafted using eight gold nuggets around a carrot.

Gunpowder. Drops from Creepers or can be found in chests. Used to turn regular potions into splash potions.

Magma Cream. Drops from Magma Cubes or can be crafted using a slimeball and blaze powder.

Nether Wart. Nether Wart can be found in the Nether within fortresses. This is a basic ingredient used to make most potions.

Phantom Membrane. Drops from Phantoms.

Pufferfish. Drops when Pufferfish is killed.

Rabbit’s Foot. Drops from rabbits.

Redstone. Redstone is mined from Redstone Ore. Redstone is used to extend the length of the potion.

Spider Eye. Drops from Spiders, Cave Spiders, and Witches.

Sugar. Crafted from Sugar Cane.

Turtle Shell. Crafted using five scutes, which are dropped when baby turtles grow up.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Potion Bases

All potions begin with a base.

Awkward Potions are the base for most of our potions. They can be made from:

Water in a Glass Bottle

Nether Wart

Mundane Potion

Water in a Glass Bottle

Redstone or Sugar

Thick Potion

Water in a Glass Bottle

Glowstone Dust

With the bases complete, you’re now ready to add ingredients to your base and create potions!

Recipes

Potion of Fire Resistance

Grants immunity from fire and lava for three minutes.

To make a Potion of Fire Resistance, you will need:

Awkward Potion

Magma Cream

Potion of Harming

Deals damage.

To make a Potion of Harming, you will need:

Potion of Poison or Potion of Healing

Fermented Spider Eye

Potion of Healing

Instantly restores three hearts.

To make a Potion of Healing, you will need:

Awkward Potion

Glistering Melon

Potion of Invisibility

Turns the consumer invisible to players and mobs. Does not affect armor, held items, etc.

To make a Potion of Invisibility, you will need:

Potion of Night Vision

Fermented Spider Eye

Potion of Leaping

Increases jump height for three minutes.

To make a Potion of Leaping, you will need:

Awkward Potion

Rabbit’s Foot

Potion of Night Vision

Increases vision in darkness (brightens) for three minutes.

To make a Potion of Night Vision, you will need:

Awkward Potion

Golden Carrot

Potion of Poison

Poisons the consumer for 45 seconds.

To make a Potion of Poison, you will need:

Awkward Potion

Spider Eye

Potion of Regeneration

Restores health over time.

To make a Potion of Regeneration, you will need:

Awkward Potion

Ghast Tear

Potion of Slow Falling

Fall at a slower rate for a minute and a half.

To make a Potion of Slow Falling, you will need:

Awkward Potion

Phantom Membrane

Potion of Slowness

Decreases speed for a minute and a half.

To make a Potion of Slowness, you will need:

Potion of Swiftness

Fermented Spider Eye

Potion of Strength

Increases damage dealt for three minutes.

To make a Potion of Strength, you will need:

Awkward Potion

Blaze Powder

Potion of Swiftness

Increases your speed and jump height for three minutes.

To make a Potion of Swiftness, you will need:

Awkward Potion

Sugar

Potion of the Turtle Master

Slows you down, but strengthens you as well.

To make a Potion of the Turtle Master, you will need:

Awkward Potion

Turtle Shell

Potion of Water Breathing

Allows the player to breathe underwater.

To make a Potion of Water Breathing, you will need:

Awkward Potion

Pufferfish

Potion of Weakness

Decreases damage dealt for a minute and a half.

To make a Potion of Weakness, you will need:

Thick Potion or Mundane Potion

Fermented Spider Eye

Congrats, you’re now a potion-brewing expert!

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023