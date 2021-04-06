Update 2.22 has now arrived for Minecraft – here is all of the changes and fixes included in this patch. Minecraft is undeniably extremely popular across all platforms, and has been for a long time. There’s been a lot of updates to the game over the years, and this newest update focuses predominantly on bug fixes, and some new tools for map makers. The Bedrock version of Minecraft is now at version 1.16.220. Here’s everything new with Minecraft in update 2.22.

Minecraft Update 2.22 Patch Notes

Changes

Dye can now be used to change the color of sign text

Known Issues

Players are unable to see and join LAN sessions on Xbox without on Xbox Live Gold subscription

Paintings appear invisible when placed (MCPE-121718)

Fixes

Performance / Stability

Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay

Fixed a crash that could occur when trying to rename a map on an anvil while its second slot was occupied (MCPE-112905)

Fixed a crash when entering a Nether Portal and throwing a Bottle o’ Enchanting at the same time (MCPE-114793)

Improved input latency on Windows 10 when VSYNC is enabled (MCPE-98861)

Gameplay

Fixed fog in Nether biomes not rendering properly in some Resource Packs (MCPE-111680)

Players with Visitor permissions now drop inventory on death (MCPE-47563)

Mobs

Fixed Drowned holding tridents backwards during attack (MCPE-118213)

Drowned will now swing their arms when throwing tridents

Zombie, Zombie Villager, Husk, Pillager, and Vindicator now use correct bone to attach shields (MCPE-98606)

Mobs that pick up shields now place it in their off-hand

Non-persistent mobs no longer despawn immediately after loading into the Nether

Blocks

Projectiles now pass through Structure Void blocks (MCPE-103579)

Improved placement rules for placing blocks on sides of stairs, slabs, and Top Snow blocks

Pistons and Sticky Pistons no longer appear black when Outline Selection is disabled (MCPE-53858)

Accessibility

Enabled screen narration with touch input on the new achievements screen

Fixed a bug where the screen reader didn’t read out default controller focus and checkbox state on the ‘Online Play is not Rated’ prompt

Fixed a bug where the screen reader would read the wrong text while using VR

User Interface

Enabled “Find Friends” button on Xbox

Controllers are now able to select the “Button Mode” toggle in the Advanced Settings NPC screen in the Jurassic World pack (MCPE-66446)

The “Results” field for search within the marketplace inventory now updates properly between different sections within the screen

The death screen is now visible when behind full-screen effects (on fire, standing in a portal, etc.) while playing in VR

Fixed translucent rendering of occluded UI elements, also when viewing menus near blocks while playing in VR

Selecting the featured offer on the profile screen now properly redirects to the complete list of featured offers

Made the Sign In button text fit the button in Portuguese-BR

The Storage menu on now uses lighter text color

Fixed an issue where button textures weren’t scaled properly when applying Resource Packs

Enabled navigating to the Back button using only keyboard in some screens where it was not possible

Commands

Entity selectors no longer allow self-selection with cheats disabled (MCPE-92635)

The ‘/clear’ command will now apply the correct “data” argument for the sapling item (MCPE-117889)

Command blocks in a command block chain will now list the correct amount of ticking areas when a new ticking area is added before listing

Title command no longer duplicates % symbols in message (MCPE-51033)

Using teleport with the execute command now uses the dimension of the origin for its operations (MCPE-44104)

Character Creator

Steve’s Pants no longer change the color of the bottom of feet when no footwear is equipped

Fixed other players appearing as Steve in multiplayer

Changing skins while in split-screen now properly saves for all local players and update properly for remote players

Alex’s shirt no longer looks corrupted when equipped with different pants

“Hooray!” emote will now display in the emotes section if already owned (MCPE-111165)

For Map Makers and Add-On Creators

Updated Template Packs

Updated templates for 1.16.220 with new resources, behaviors, and documentation are available for download Resource Pack Template: aka.ms/resourcepacktemplate Behavior Pack Template (Includes documentation): aka.ms/behaviorpacktemplate



Technical Changes and Fixes

Renamed all references of Actor to Entity

Renamed ‘BlockPos’ to ‘BlockLocation’

Added ‘startSequence’ to GameTest, which allows finer control over advanced test sequences

GameTest sequence callbacks no longer take test as a parameter as the initial test object now lives as long as the whole test

Updated Behavior Packs to require explicit module dependencies when using other native modules

Identifiers within “render_controllers” will now be considered content errors if there is no render controller matching that name

Entity json before version 1.16.100 will no longer give a content error for the deprecated field “minecraft:foot_size”

modified condition in ‘trident.animation_controllers.json’ to allow mobs to enter ‘wield_third_person_raise’ (MCPE-118213)

Fixed an issue where loading into a world would cause continuous MoLang errors around “unhandled request for unknown variable”

A black screen no longer covers the player icon in the pause menu in some worlds. Content creators no longer need to override both focus_border_frame.png and pause_screen_border.png for correct behavior

Items can now have the “transparentattachable” tag applied to make attachable items not render for the player wearing them in the first person perspective

Fixed an issue where V2 Villagers were not properly updating their MoLang variables on initialization

Updates to GameTest Framework

Updated Blocks shorthand helpers to be camelCase

Updated Blocks shorthand to only include vanilla blocks

Added Blocks.get to fetch a block and return null if it doesn’t exist

Added BlockStates to enumerate all block states

Added setState to Block to update its block state

Added BlockPos class

Added ItemStack class GameTest Module

Added Tags to enumerate all built-in tags

Updated all methods that took x, y, z position to take a BlockPos

Exposed padding when registering game test

Fixed issue where previous failed GameTest markers still show up in new worlds

Movement Prediction

Fixed projectiles on third-party servers ignoring server movement packets

The server will adjust the player’s fall distance to take into account the client player’s position when a player movement correction or anomaly is detected

Network Packets

Changed cipher algorithm to AESGCM256 for UDP stream

That completes the full list of Minecraft Patch Notes 2.22, bringing plenty of bug fixes and some additional content for map makers.

Minecraft is available for PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and other platforms. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Minecraft website.