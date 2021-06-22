Update 2.25 has arrived for Minecraft and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Minecraft is easily one of the most patched games out there, largely because it’s been around so long. It just keeps continuing on and on without a sequel, so Mojang focuses on making the existing version of Minecraft better and better. This leads to some patches with new content that are very large in size, while some others get released that just are there to provide small fixes to problems that popped up from previous patches. This latest update happens to be one of the latter, with just one fix across platforms that is known as update 1.17.2 or 2.25 on PS4. Here’s everything new with Minecraft update 2.25.

Minecraft Update 2.25 Patch Notes

Fixes:

Andesite, Diorite, and Diamond Ore now generate in expected amounts, as they did prior to version 1.17.0 (MCPE-127555, MCPE-130185)

In addition, the Nintendo Switch version also got an exclusive patch known as 1.17.1 with one fix of its own. This is Nintendo Switch only, because it’s specifically related to their servers as you can see below.

Fixes:

Fixed errors that occurred when logging into Featured Servers on Nintendo Switch (MCPE-130282)

There’s definitely not too much to these updates this time around. The only one that is across platforms involves the Andesite, Diorite, and Diamond Ore issue that had popped up since update 1.17.0. Thankfully, this issue wasn’t around to overly long and Mojang has now fixed it with this latest update across all platforms with 1.17.2, or 2.25 on PS4. 1.17.0 was the last bigger update for the game, so hopefully we’ll be getting another one of those sooner rather than later with more content for the game.

Minecraft is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and many other platforms. For more information about the game, visit the Minecraft Feedback website.