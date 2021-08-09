Update 2.28 has arrived for Minecraft and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Mojang revealed this patch that is known as 1.17.11 (Bedrock) overall on their feedback website today and specified it was first coming to Xbox consoles and would be coming to other platforms in the coming days. However, it has already now arrived on PS4 as well. Here’s everything new with Minecraft update 2.28.

Minecraft Update 2.28 Patch Notes

Players no longer die and instantly respawn after traveling back to Overworld from the End in certain circumstances (MCPE-135226)

Players no longer die and get stuck on the respawn screen when entering an End Portal after dying in the End in certain seeds (MCPE-132484)

Fixed a crash that could occur on Xbox when suspending and resuming the title for the second time

Horses no longer become invisible after being dismounted (MCPE-108568)

On Realms, the ‘/msg’ command once again works when the world is in Survival mode and cheats are disabled (REALMS-7760)

After renewing an expired Realm, the Realm is now properly renewed instead of a new Realm being created (REALMS-7263)

This latest Bedrock update for Minecraft isn’t that big, but instead focuses on some existing issues that have plagued some players lately. A few of these are related to when players die in the game, with the fix for the getting stuck on the respawn screen being especially helpful. On Xbox specifically, there has been an issue with suspending and resuming the game, which has now been fixed. The somewhat funny glitch of horses becoming invisible upon dismount is also fixed here too. The final two fixes are related to Realms in the game, which you can read more about above.

Minecraft is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and many other platforms. For more information about the game, visit the Minecraft Feedback website.