MLB The Show 21: How to Update Rosters

MLB The Show 21 has one of the biggest rosters in the series, so if you want to check out how you can actually update these rosters, you did well getting here. Every player in the game is being monitored in real time and depending on their weekly performance, their stats are being changed accordingly in-game. Yes, this is indeed something MLB The Show 21 has implemented by default in its core game, so let’s see below how you can actually update your players.

How to update rosters in MLB The Show 21

It is widely known that a player’s performance can vary due to many different factors. Their pitching may be off, constant strikes may take place, so on and so forth. This is actually represented into the game, as MLB players are being analyzed in real life and time, with the devs tweaking their stats in MLB The Show 21 based on the data gathered. To sum it up, if a certain player starts hitting home runs out of sudden, in real life matches, expect his stats being raised in the game as well. This is all done to improve MLB The Show 21’s realism and immersion, and to provide an ever-changing environment with interesting results.

In order to update your rosters with the latest player data, you don’t need to do a lot. To start things first though, you need to make sure you are connected to the internet before or while booting the game, as this option is not available for someone who is offline. Which is kind of obvious to say the least.

If you are connected successfully online, then just by loading MLB The Show 21, you should have the updated rosters inserted into the game. Player stats and ratings are downloaded right away, so head on to the Diamond Dynasty menu and select the Rosters option. Manually save them to your already existing save file and you are pretty much done, with everyone being updated to the latest ‘version’ of themselves. In case you are offline, then next instance you will go online this process will automatically start for your game, so don’t worry if you are not able to connect at any given time.

And this is how you can update your rosters in the new entry of the popular sport series. MLB The Show 21 is set to release on April 20, on PlayStation and Xbox. For anything else related to the game, make sure to check our list of guides right here.