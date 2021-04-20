MLB The Show 21 – How To Use RTTS Ballplayer In Diamond Dynasty

There are a number of changes when it comes to MLB The Show 21 this year, with one of the biggest for the game as a whole is the fact it’s going to be multi-platform for the first time. The game itself is also experiencing a number of changes as well, including a revamping of the fan favorite Road to the Show mode. This mode lets you create your own player that you follow through their career, but that player was always previously exclusive to the RTTS mode. MLB The Show 21 changes that by now letting you use your RTTS Ballplayer in other modes like Diamond Dynasty, so this guide will tell you just how you can use them in that mode.

How To Use RTTS Ballplayer in Diamond Dynasty

Your RTTS Ballplayer in MLB The Show 21 is known as your Ballplayer, which is essentially like your MyPLAYER in the NBA 2K series. In the past, you would start RTTS by creating a player that is focused on one position and you would then create others players for each other position you wanted to try out. MLB The Show 21 is different by creating a Ballplayer that you use not only in RTTS, but also other modes if you would like.

The point of your Ballplayer is to improve their stats over time to get better, which can now be done outside of RTTS. However, this can be a bit confusing to figure out when trying to do, especially if there’s a bug like I had with mine.

Using your Ballplayer in Diamond Dynasty should be pretty simple. In Diamond Dynasty, you use player cards that you have collected to build a squad to compete with others while using them. There is nothing fancy you have to do to import your Ballplayer, as they should just be there under their respective position in the depth chart when you’re making out your roster.

This is where I ran into a problem, so you may have to look a little more to find your player. My Ballplayer I created in RTTS had the primary position of SS and also was a starting pitcher. However, for some reason it did not show up under the SS options in Diamond Dynasty. Instead, my player was found under the 2B options with second baseman listed as their primary position. I went back to RTTS to make sure and it was still listed as shortstop, so there was something going on there. Hopefully you won’t run into that error and you can just add them more easily, but just know to look for that in case.

MLB The Show 21 is now available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and Xbox One. If you need any other help, make sure to check out our other guides for MLB The Show 21.