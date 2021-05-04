Update 1.04 has arrived for MLB The Show 21 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Even though San Diego Studio released update 1.03 for MLB The Show 21 a few days ago, a new patch is now being released for the game this week. On PS4 the patch number is 1.04, on PS5 it’s 1.004. If you are playing the game on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, the patch number is 1.37.

While the patch numbers are different, they should have all the same function on all platforms. This new update is considerably smaller compared to the aforementioned third patch from last week. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

MLB The Show 21 Update 1.04 Patch Notes

Fixed a crash that would happen after opening presentations in RTTS and Franchise

Changes made to sliders – gameplay sliders now cut XP by 50% instead of 100%. Non-gameplay sliders do not impact XP

Moved the All-Star game to Colorado

Audio fixes for loanDepot Park

San Diego Studio also notes that double XP is still ongoing. You can read more via the game’s official website. MLB The Show 21 is out now for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.