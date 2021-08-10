Update 1.14 has arrived for MLB The Show 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

San Diego Studio will soon be releasing another new update for MLB The Show 21 in the next few hours. The patch is expected to land on August 10th at 4:00 AM PT. There should be some minor server maintenance being done around this time in order for the patch to be deployed.

If you are playing MLB The Show 21 on PS4, the update number is 1.14. For PS5 owners, the patch is 01.014.000. Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S players get patch number 1.0.0.72.

One cool feature of this update is the addition of the new Field of Dreams stadium. You should see this new stadium under Classic Stadiums. Some player faces have also been updated to be more accurate to real life.

Anyway, other fixes have also been made. You can read the full patch notes down below.

MLB The Show 21 Update 1.14 Patch Notes (01.014.000 on PS5)

GAMEPLAY

Higher loss of break for aiming a sinker, changeup, or curveball high in the zone (based on the starting point of the pitch)

Fixed an issue that would cause a lack of a tag animation when the runner would come into the base standing instead of sliding

Fixed a bug that would sometimes allow the ball boy to rob a foul ball

STADIUMS

Field of Dreams will be available once the update is live. It is listed under Classic Stadiums. More information is here.

UI

Pitcher’s handedness is now displayed correctly when viewing the opponent’s bullpen

MISC

Adjustments made for more appropriate crowd reactions with home and away plays

Fixed an issue that would occasionally prevent crowd audio from playing during the top of the first inning

Updates to the faces of Sal Romano, Clay Holmes, Clayton Kershaw, Darin Ruf, Sergio Romo, and Joey Gallo

If you want to know more about this patch, you can visit the official website. MLB The Show 21 is out now for PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.