Update 1.15 has arrived for MLB The Show 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

San Diego Studio will soon release a new update for MLB The Show 21. The update will drop on August 27th at 4:00 AM PT. There will be a small maintenance period during this time so you are advised to finish online games before this.

If you are playing the PS4 version of the game, the update is 1.15. For those playing on PS5, the patch number is 01.015.000. As for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S players, the update version is number 1.0.0.77.

The purpose of today’s update is to fix some gameplay issues. You will no longer be stuck in the bullpen menu and a freeze has been fixed while pitching. There is also a new option for those playing Online Head to Head. They have also implemented a daily XP cap too.

You can read the full patch notes below.

MLB The Show 21 Update 1.15 Patch Notes (01.015.000 for PS5)

GAMEPLAY

Fixed a freeze that would occur when a pitch hit the dirt below the catcher

Players will now be notified when a pitcher pinch hit for another pitcher

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the bullpen menu

We have implemented a daily cap of 35,000 XP earned through gameplay. This cap shouldn’t be reached through “normal” means of play – this is intended to combat large amounts of XP games from out of the ordinary or exploitative gameplay. We are committed to increasing this cap in the future if needed. (The cap will adjust accordingly during double XP events.)

ONLINE HEAD TO HEAD

Players will now have the option to initiate a grief report in the pause menu by pressing L1

Info taken above is from the game’s official website. MLB The Show 21 is out now for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles.

- This article was updated on August 27th, 2021