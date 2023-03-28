MLB The Show 23 – How to Use RTTS Ballplayer in Diamond Dynasty

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to use your MLB The Show 23 RTTS Ballplayer in Diamond Dynasty? One of the new features of MLB The Show 23 is the Face Scan, which allows you to take a selfie and import your likeness as your Road to the Show character model. You can take that further by recruiting your RTTS ballplayer to your Diamond Dynasty team. However, doing so isn’t the most intuitive, so here are easy steps to use your MLB The Show 23 RTTS Ballplayer in Diamond Dynasty.

How to Use MLB The Show 23 Road to the Show Ballplayer in Diamond Dynasty

The ability to use your MLB The Show 23 RTTS Ballplayer in Diamond Dynasty is excellent for many reasons. First, since you can now play as “yourself,” it adds more realism to the custom teams you create. You will be playing will real pros in no time. Second, you can improve your RTTS Ballplayer outside of Road to the Show, so you won’t have to spend too much time in any specific game mode.

In order to use your Road to the Show Ballplayer in Diamond Dynasty you will need to follow these steps:

Select Manage Squad Find the Player you want to replace Click the Substitute button on that player Select the Filter option Enter the Name of your RTTS Player Select your RTTS Player

You can now play as your Road to the Show Ballplayer on your custom Diamond Dynasty team offline and online. This feature becomes even more powerful if your Ballplayer is a two-way player because you can put him in either slot based on your want or the needs of your Diamond Dynasty team. If you genuinely want him to be a two-way player, you can play him in either position as much as you want and on the fly.