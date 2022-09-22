The first update has arrived for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s weekend two beta, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Not too long ago, PlayStation users got a chance to play before anyone else in Modern Warfare 2’s beta, and the developers took some notes and considerations from players’ feedback. Making several adjustments to many features and mechanics across the board, improving the game’s quality for the second open beta weekend that will start shortly. Here’s everything new with Modern Warfare 2’s Beta Weekend 2 Update.

Modern Warfare 2 Beta Weekend 2 Update Patch Notes

Mini-Map Dot Rules

Currently, in the MW2 Beta, we only show enemy player dots when a UAV is active. The design reason for this is that we do not want to punish players for firing their weapons. We also want players to actively search out the origin of a gunshot versus just traveling directly to where the dot is on the mini-map. We continue to gather feedback on how the game is playing regarding this topic.

Target Tracking

We’ve seen feedback that it is hard to track targets once you get into a firefight. We agree this is an issue and we have changes incoming to reduce muzzle smoke opacity and to increase the visibility of the muzzle flash to help engage someone who is firing at you. These changes should help with tracking your opponents in combat.

We are also investigating more ways to visually differentiate Enemies and Friendlies outside of the standard nameplates above the heads of the opposing players. We will be trying a few changes in Weekend Two… more on that later this week.

User Interface

We’ve seen the feedback around difficulty editing perk packages, managing loadouts, and accessing the armory. We have identified some UX issues as well as some bugs– these are things we won’t be able to adjust in time for Beta Weekend Two, but they are top of mind ahead of launch.

Perks

We’ve seen varied feedback on the Perk Package system. Some players love it and others feel it’s an unnecessary departure from the original system. We feel it’s a nice shake-up to how perks work and to the general progression of a match. We’ve also balanced the ultimate perks to being more powerful as you earn them later in the match. We’ll continue testing throughout Beta Weekend Two, including drastically accelerating the earn rate of these to see how players react. Our goal remains to improve the flow of all perks ahead of launch.

Dead Silence is another hot topic as many players have expressed that they would like to see it as a Perk instead of a Field Upgrade. We believe it is important to game health that rushers are not able to move at high speeds without consequence. Dead Silence as a Field Upgrade creates a balance between freedom of movement and predictability of combat.

Footsteps

Footstep audio in week one of the MP Beta was very high, giving players long-distance directional information about enemies. For Weekend Two we have some changes coming in. We are reducing the range of footstep audio for the various player movement states (jog, sprint, and tactical sprint). This will help soften the cost of moving around the map. The second change is that enemy and friendly footsteps are now distinct. This should help players better understand what’s going on as things move around on the battlefield. More details to follow.

Slides

Sentiment around the removal of slide-canceling remains positive. We are aware of the workaround and are contemplating how to handle it for Weekend Two of the beta. Additionally, we have some other slide changes for the launch which will make this movement feel a bit more fluid and snappy.

The developers managed to fix many game crashes, addressed a few gameplay exploits, fixed some lighting issues, and updated the Gunsmith progression for some related bugs. According to the developers, all these changes and fixes came from all the feedback players have been sharing across social media, in addition to all the data they have been collecting on their end.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s future looks promising by all the dedication and care developers are showing in the earlier stages of the title, so make sure you follow their updates on their social media handles.

