Modern Warfare 2 developers plan to make substantial changes in the game’s first season. Many players are worried about the problems regarding the game’s weapon balance and the post-launch content that has been teased so far. Call of Duty fans are well aware of most of the features carried over from many previous titles. Modern Warfare 2’s prestige system will suffer some changes when season one arrives, so if you want to learn about all these changes, stay until the end of the article.

Modern Warfare 2 Prestige System Explained

According to an article from the official Call of Duty website, the Modern Warfare 2 prestige system features a pleasant surprise for franchise veterans that fail to catch up to other players. According to the blog post, getting to level 50 will allow players to earn a persistent prestige rank across all seasons, so players will not have to worry about having it reset when the season is over.

Modern Warfare 2’s season one will include four more prestige ranks that will be unlocked as players rank up. The rank distribution will present itself in the following manner:

Prestige 2 : Unlocks when reaching level 100.

: Unlocks when reaching level 100. Prestige 3 : Will unlock when getting to level 150.

: Will unlock when getting to level 150. Prestige 4 : Will unlock itself when reaching level 200.

: Will unlock itself when reaching level 200. Prestige 5: Unlocks when reaching level 250 and it will be the level cap until the end of season one.

This prestige system will allow new players to catch up if they get behind early in the game. Many gamers struggle to keep up with games like this, and getting up to speed with players who have been playing since the game’s launch is rather daunting. This change will also avoid resetting players’ progress at the end of the season, something that many players will appreciate.

Many players are excited about all the new content that will be brought to Modern Warfare 2, while the Warzone community is eagerly waiting for the game’s launch. So far, the Call of Duty community will have lots of content to go through when the holidays start.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will release on November 14 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. For more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Twitter account.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022