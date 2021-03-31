Update 1.34 has arrived for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Much like many other Call of Duty updates, the file size today is really huge. The PS5 and PS4 versions of the game are both 52GB each! The Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One sizes are 57.8 GB. The PC version is 52.4 GB for Warzone only and 133.6 GB for both Modern Warfare and Warzone installed.

Raven Software says the reason the file sizes are so large is “due to the optimization of data.” You may also want to invest in more hard drive space if the game is taking too much room! You can read the patch notes posted down below.

Modern Warfare and Warzone Update 1.34 Patch Notes

GENERAL

Fixed Dev Error 6634 for Xbox.

Fixed subtitles for Sims, Beck, and Garcia.

GAMEPLAY

Armor should now spawn consistently as ground loot across all matches.

The Tactical Map has been updated: You can now double-click to place a Danger Ping. When hovering over some pingable objects you’ll now sometimes get the name of the object, making it easier to see what you’re pointing at. It should now be slightly easier to point at exactly what you want when items are very close to one another. Changed “Delete Pings” text to “Remove My Pings”.



On Rebirth Island, an out of map exploit was fixed near Chemical Engineering.

In Plunder, Self Revive can now be dropped via the Quick Inventory menu.

With keyboard/mouse or any Bumper Ping control scheme, holding the Ping button down for a short time will let you clear all your placed pings at once.

WEAPONS

The Cold War AUG’s base recoil magnitude has been increased.

Cold War weapon unlocks now appear properly in the After Action Report.

ATTACHMENTS

The Suppressor muzzle now correctly displays muzzle flash concealment as a pro.

The Cavalry Lancer barrel now increases damage done to vehicles.

Smooth zoom/variable zoom scopes will now properly mount on vertical walls.

Fixed some ADS firing animation issues on scopes.

Fixed a bug where some Cold War barrels were not having their intended effects.

OPERATORS

Baker’s fourth Operator Mission Objective to eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater now tracks properly.

Baker's fourth Operator Mission Objective to eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater now tracks properly.