Modern Warfare – Best AS VAL Loadout and Attachments

The AS VAL is the newest assault rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and it is a beast in both multiplayer and Warzone. With the right attachments, the AS VAL is one of the most dominant assault rifles in the game at close range. You can even kit it out to be much more effective at long range, which is essential for those Warzone firefights. If you’re looking for a new gun to run in multiplayer and Warzone, look no further than this. Here are the best loadouts, setups, and attachments for the AS VAL in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Best AS VAL Attachments for Multiplayer

This is the best loadout for the AS VAL in Modern Warfare Multiplayer.

Barrel – VLK 200mm Osa

– VLK 200mm Osa Laser – Tac Laser

– Tac Laser Underbarrel – Commando Foregrip

– Commando Foregrip Ammunition – 30 Round Mags

– 30 Round Mags Rear Grip – Stippled Grip Tape

These attachments grant the AS VAL increased range and accuracy, which is necessary given its high base recoil. The 30 Round Mags solve the gun’s low ammo problem, as it can only hold 20 rounds in a standard magazine. ADS Speed is prioritized with this loadout as well thanks to the Tac Laser and Stippled Grip Tape. If you use these attachments, you’ll be able to run and gun without any problems using the AS VAL.

Best AS VAL Attachments for Warzone

This is the best loadout for the AS Val in Warzone.

Barrel – VLK 200mm Osa

– VLK 200mm Osa Optic – VLK 3.0 Optic

– VLK 3.0 Optic Underbarrel – Commando Foregrip

– Commando Foregrip Ammunition – 30 Round Mags

– 30 Round Mags Rear Grip – Rubberized Grip Tape

These attachments make the AS VAL much more effective at long range. While the weapons iron sights are pretty good, the VLK 3.0 Optic is necessary given how far away Warzone firefights tend to be. You can swap it out with any sight you like, however. The 30 Round Mags are a necessity because 20 bullets is nowhere near enough, and the Rubberized Grip Tape and Commando Foregrip make the gun more stable during sustained fire. The VLK 200mm Osa barrel gives this gun enough range to be competitive in Warzone as well.