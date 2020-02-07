Modern Warfare – How to Get XP Tokens

In Call of Duty Modern Warfare you can earn and use different types of tokens which will increase the rate at which you earn XP for a limited time. These XP Tokens can be earned via different methods, and apply to standard XP and weapon XP and come in different variations when it comes to the duration. In this guide we’ll explain how you can get XP Tokens by playing Modern Warfare as well as other methods.

How to get more XP Tokens in Modern Warfare

You can get XP Tokens in Modern Warfare by completing different levels in the Battle Pass as a tier reward. Different tiers in the Battle Pass will give you different XP Tokens for standard leveling and weapon leveling as well as for different time periods that range from 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes, and 1 hour.

Unlocking XP Tokens in the Battle Pass isn’t the only way to get double XP. Call of Duty also has agreements with Doritos and Mountain Dew to give away XP codes in those products. Purchasing specially marked Doritos or Mountain Dew products will give you a code that you can use to unlock more XP Tokens.

Once you’ve got the XP Tokens you can then use them from the main menu in-game.