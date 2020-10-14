Modern Warfare – All JAK-12 Attachments

Modern Warfare has received its mid-season weapon for Season 6 and it’s a beast. The JAK-12 Shotgun, widely recognized as the AA-12, has joined the lineup to shake up the sniper heavy matches that have been present since the SP-R 208 dropped.
The JAK-12 is looking to provide competition for the R9-0 and Origin 12 shotguns. And it might even topple both as the new auto shotgun leader, thanks to the devastating power contained within the FRAG-12 Mags. That’s right, there is now an explosive shotgun, making Dragon’s Breath feel almost irrelevant. It’s going to be a madhouse when Shipment 24/7 returns.
Here’s every customization option awaiting your shiny, new JAK-12.
All JAK-12 Attachments
Muzzle
- Breacher Device
- Flash Guard
- Tactical Suppressor
- Muzzle Brake
- Compensator
- Choke
- FORGE TAC Marauder
- Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel
- ZLR J-2800 Influx
- JAK Urban King
- ZLR J-3600 Torrent
Laser
- 1mW Laser
- 5mW Laser
- Tac Laser
Optic
- Solozero Optics Mini Reflex Sigh
- Corp Combat Holo Sight
- Aim-Op Reflex Sight
- Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex Sight
- Operator Reflex Sight
- Scout Combat Optic
- PBX Holo 7 Sight
- VLK 3.0x Optic
- Viper Reflex Sight
- APX5 Holographic Sight
- G.I. Mini Reflex
- Cronen C480 Pro Optic
- Monocle Reflex Sight
- Solozero NVG Enhanced
Stock
- ZLR Tsunami
- JAK Rabbit Ultralight
- FSS Power Wrap
Underbarrel
- Merc Foregrip
- Commando Foregrip
- Operator Foregrip
- Ranger Foregrip
- Tactical Foregrip
Ammunition
- 20 Round Drum Mags
- 8 Round Slug Mags
- 8-R Dragon’s Breath
- 8 Round FRAG-12 Mags
- 32 Round Drum Mags
Rear Grip
- Granulated Grip Tape
- Rubberized Grip Tape
- Stippled Grip Tape
Perk
- Frangible – Disabling
- FMJ
- Frangible – Wounding
- Recon
- Fast Melee
- Heavy Hitter
- Sleight of Hand
- Mo’ Money
- Fully Loaded