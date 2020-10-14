Game Guides

Modern Warfare – All JAK-12 Attachments

October 14th, 2020 by Joshua Garibay

Modern Warfare has received its mid-season weapon for Season 6 and it’s a beast. The JAK-12 Shotgun, widely recognized as the AA-12, has joined the lineup to shake up the sniper heavy matches that have been present since the SP-R 208 dropped.

The JAK-12 is looking to provide competition for the R9-0 and Origin 12 shotguns. And it might even topple both as the new auto shotgun leader, thanks to the devastating power contained within the FRAG-12 Mags. That’s right, there is now an explosive shotgun, making Dragon’s Breath feel almost irrelevant. It’s going to be a madhouse when Shipment 24/7 returns.

Here’s every customization option awaiting your shiny, new JAK-12.

All JAK-12 Attachments

Muzzle

  • Breacher Device
  • Flash Guard
  • Tactical Suppressor
  • Muzzle Brake
  • Compensator
  • Choke
  • FORGE TAC Marauder
  • Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel

  • ZLR J-2800 Influx
  • JAK Urban King
  • ZLR J-3600 Torrent

Laser

  • 1mW Laser
  • 5mW Laser
  • Tac Laser

Optic

  • Solozero Optics Mini Reflex Sigh
  • Corp Combat Holo Sight
  • Aim-Op Reflex Sight
  • Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex Sight
  • Operator Reflex Sight
  • Scout Combat Optic
  • PBX Holo 7 Sight
  • VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Viper Reflex Sight
  • APX5 Holographic Sight
  • G.I. Mini Reflex
  • Cronen C480 Pro Optic
  • Monocle Reflex Sight
  • Solozero NVG Enhanced

Stock

  • ZLR Tsunami
  • JAK Rabbit Ultralight
  • FSS Power Wrap

Underbarrel

  • Merc Foregrip
  • Commando Foregrip
  • Operator Foregrip
  • Ranger Foregrip
  • Tactical Foregrip

Ammunition

  • 20 Round Drum Mags
  • 8 Round Slug Mags
  • 8-R Dragon’s Breath
  • 8 Round FRAG-12 Mags
  • 32 Round Drum Mags

Rear Grip

  • Granulated Grip Tape
  • Rubberized Grip Tape
  • Stippled Grip Tape

Perk

  • Frangible – Disabling
  • FMJ
  • Frangible – Wounding
  • Recon
  • Fast Melee
  • Heavy Hitter
  • Sleight of Hand
  • Mo’ Money
  • Fully Loaded

