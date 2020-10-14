Modern Warfare – All JAK-12 Attachments

Modern Warfare has received its mid-season weapon for Season 6 and it’s a beast. The JAK-12 Shotgun, widely recognized as the AA-12, has joined the lineup to shake up the sniper heavy matches that have been present since the SP-R 208 dropped.

The JAK-12 is looking to provide competition for the R9-0 and Origin 12 shotguns. And it might even topple both as the new auto shotgun leader, thanks to the devastating power contained within the FRAG-12 Mags. That’s right, there is now an explosive shotgun, making Dragon’s Breath feel almost irrelevant. It’s going to be a madhouse when Shipment 24/7 returns.

Here’s every customization option awaiting your shiny, new JAK-12.

All JAK-12 Attachments

Muzzle

Breacher Device

Flash Guard

Tactical Suppressor

Muzzle Brake

Compensator

Choke

FORGE TAC Marauder

Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel

ZLR J-2800 Influx

JAK Urban King

ZLR J-3600 Torrent

Laser

1mW Laser

5mW Laser

Tac Laser

Optic

Solozero Optics Mini Reflex Sigh

Corp Combat Holo Sight

Aim-Op Reflex Sight

Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex Sight

Operator Reflex Sight

Scout Combat Optic

PBX Holo 7 Sight

VLK 3.0x Optic

Viper Reflex Sight

APX5 Holographic Sight

G.I. Mini Reflex

Cronen C480 Pro Optic

Monocle Reflex Sight

Solozero NVG Enhanced

Stock

ZLR Tsunami

JAK Rabbit Ultralight

FSS Power Wrap

Underbarrel

Merc Foregrip

Commando Foregrip

Operator Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip

Tactical Foregrip

Ammunition

20 Round Drum Mags

8 Round Slug Mags

8-R Dragon’s Breath

8 Round FRAG-12 Mags

32 Round Drum Mags

Rear Grip

Granulated Grip Tape

Rubberized Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape

Perk