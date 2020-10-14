Modern Warfare – How to Uninstall Modes on PC

The PC version of Modern Warfare can finally uninstall modes, providing a console feature that has been a request for some time. Infinity Ward has finally implemented the option for the Battle.net version of the game. Given that Modern Warfare has inflated well over 200GB since launch, the ability to uninstall unused modes is welcome now more than ever.

There is one major restriction that will limit how much the file size can be reduced. Read on to find out how to make Modern Warfare’s storage footprint more manageable.

How to Uninstall Modes

Unlike the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Modern Warfare, modes are uninstalled outside of the game on PC. The entire process is handled on the Battle.net launcher, meaning opening the application is your first step.

Ensure Call of Duty: MW is selected on the left-hand panel under Partner Games. Once highlighted, select the Options dropdown menu at the top-left of the window. It can be found next to the Redeem A Code selection. In the dropdown menu, select the second-to-last option, Modify Install. A new window will appear. Once again, select Modify Install in the Game Content category. Uncheck the content you wish to uninstall. Campaign, Multiplayer. and Special Ops are available. Warzone is required and cannot be uninstalled. Select Confirm after the unwanted modes have been unchecked. Start Update will no longer be greyed out. Click the button to finalize your choices.

While the Warzone requirement keeps Modern Warfare at a hefty size, precious disk space can be recovered by taking advantage of the mode uninstall feature. Personally, I was able to drop from 230GB to 166GB by removing the Campaign and Special Ops modes. I’m more than happy to reclaim 64GB of space, as there are plenty of upcoming titles that will be battling for it.

Now Modern Warfare can return to people’s 250GB SSDs. At least, until subsequent seasons inflate the install size.