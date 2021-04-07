Monster Hunter Rise: Best Buddy Skills and Moves

In Monster Hunter Rise we have our buddies following us around, each with their own set of skills, and in this guide we will be taking a look at the best buddy skills and moves the game has to offer. This new title introduced an additional companion to the already existing Palico fellows that have been with us for quite a few years now, the Palamute, providing an extra layer to buddy theory-crafting when it comes to their setups. Let’s take a look below.

Best Buddy Skills and Moves in Monster Hunter Rise

While Palicoes have their set skills and moves, Palamutes have skills and gear, which is pretty much a lesser version of Palico moves. All of them have their own utility and usage, providing excellent support when in a hunt. There are dozens of different ones, but here we are going to mention only the very best, that will help any hunter tremendously when hunting monsters.

Best Buddy Skills

Status Attack Up Increases the potency of abnormal status attacks

Attack Up (L) Greatly increases attack (will stack)

Knockout King Increases the likelihood of stunning and tiring monsters

Critical Up (S) Increases affinity (will stack)

Ranged Attack Up Increases ranged attack



Since Palamutes and Palicoes can have skills the same way, you can equip your buddies with the same ones. In fact, is highly suggested to do so, since their potency will increase. As you see, the offensive approach is preferred in regards to buddy skills, since all of these can help with handling a monster the easy way. Knockout King especially and Status Attack Up are what make buddies shine when it comes to supporting the hunter, since they can easily afflict creatures with their status weapon’s ailment, or stagger them and throw them to the ground.

Best Palico Moves

Go, Fight, Win Reduces hunter’s stamina loss while your Palico is dancing

Power Drum Sounds a drum that raises attack and defense for both hunters and Buddies

Shock Purr-ison Sets up a shock trap that stops large monsters from moving

Rousing Roar (Exclusive to Fighter type Palico) Lets loose a fearsome roar, empowering Buddies and hunters

(Exclusive to Fighter type Palico) Endemic Life Barrage (Exclusive to Gathering type Palico) Fires endemic life at monsters from a ballista. Results vary according to launched creatures

(Exclusive to Gathering type Palico) Pilfer (Exclusive to Gathering type Palico) A boomerang attack that steals materials from monsters

(Exclusive to Gathering type Palico) Giga Barrel Bombay (Exclusive to Bombardier type Palico) Rushes at a foe with a Giga Barrel Bomb

(Exclusive to Bombardier type Palico)

There are many options to consider for Palico moves, but the ones above are the clear winners in terms of how much they benefit quests. The power up moves such as Go, Fight, Win are extremely useful for the hunters themselves, while things like Pilfer are essential to speed up material farming process. This is the reason why Gathering type Palicoes are mostly preferred to use, since they have two exclusive moves that are both extremely helpful. You can of course choose your own Palico friend though, and set it up as you see fit.

Best Palamute Gear

Guarding Parasol An iron-layered umbrella shield for Canynes, capable of both attacking and defending

Heal Blade Scroll A scroll activated on attack, healing all in its vicinity. Its effect lasts for a limited time.

Diversion Scroll A scroll with a unique scented salve that lures monsters. Its effect lasts for a limited time.



Palamutes don’t have as many options as Palicoes to their exclusive gear, but they can still be helpful with what they have. All of them are defensive and support options, with Guarding Parasol/ Heal Blade Scroll being the most common combo. Make sure to keep Palamute’s behavior to ‘Follow’, so it can be close to you and heal you accordingly.

That’s all about the best buddy skills and moves you can find in Monster Hunter Rise. Buddies are excellent companions for your adventures, so don’t neglect their build and training. They may seem as filler entities in a fight, but if setup up correctly, they help tremendously in any kind of fight. Plus, they are adorable, don’t forget that.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.