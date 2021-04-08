Monster Hunter Rise: Best Builds

Your quest of finding the very best builds from the huge amount of armor pieces and items Monster Hunter Rise throws at you, can be a tough one considering how many possibilities there are. Not only that, but finding that one specific ‘best build’ for each weapon can be really subjective, since there is a great number of possible gear combos, talisman picks, and of course, individual playstyles. Therefore, a definite and optimal build is hard to judge, based on all of the above. That said, we are here to present some of the most used setups from high-end hunters, so feel free to take a look.

Best builds in Monster Hunter Rise

As mentioned, the following will be setups that are mainly used in the current meta, for fast clear times and efficient hunting, rather than targeting each playstyle individually. There are many ways you can use weapons and skills accordingly, but since the main focus is killing monsters the fastest and easiest possible, our best builds list will mostly include offensive setups.

Hopefully, you can use these as cores for any other example sets you may want to try out, expanding your way of thought process while deciding on a specific build in Monster Hunter Rise. Additionally, these sets will be listed without weapons, as a weapon can drastically change the route of a specific gear’s choice. For more info about which weapons to use, please take a look at our ‘Best Weapons’ guide right here. Lastly, we will include only one best build for each weapon, in order to make this guide as compact as possible, and don’t stress new players out with too many options. More sets will be analyzed over to future guides, so stay tuned for those.

Best Great Sword Build

Head: Zinogre Helm S

Zinogre Helm S Torso: Anjanath Mail S

Anjanath Mail S Arms: Rathalos Braces S

Rathalos Braces S Waist: Skalda/ Spio Elytra S

Skalda/ Spio Elytra S Legs: Ingot Greaves S

Ingot Greaves S Talisman: Attack Boost LV2 Slots: At least one with LV2 socket

Attack Boost LV2 Decorations: Slot in Attack Boost and the rest either Elemental Jewels, fitting your weapon’s choice or Grinder Jewels.

Skills from gear without Decorations

Weakness Exploit LV3/ Focus LV3/ Attack Boost LV7/ Critical Eye LV2

Best Long Sword Build

Head: Zinogre Helm S

Zinogre Helm S Torso: Barioth Mail S

Barioth Mail S Arms: Rathalos Braces S

Rathalos Braces S Waist: Skalda/ Spio Elytra S

Skalda/ Spio Elytra S Legs: Golden Hakama

Golden Hakama Talisman: Quick Sheath – Any LV Slots: At least one with LV2 socket

Quick Sheath – Any LV Decorations: x2 Attack Jewels and as many Sheath Jewels to max

Skills from gear without Decorations

Weakness Exploit LV3/ Critical Boost LV2/ Attack Boost LV2/ Quick Sheath LV1/ Latent Power Lv2/ Maximum Might LV1

Tips

Equip Anjanath waist instead, if you have a Weakness Exploit LV2 Talisman

Equip Remobra chest instead, if you have a Quick Sheath Lv3 Talisman

Best Sword and Shield Build

Head: Utsushi Mask (H) S/ Channeler’s Hair-tie S

Utsushi Mask (H) S/ Channeler’s Hair-tie S Torso: Vaik Mail S

Vaik Mail S Arms: Rathalos Braces S

Rathalos Braces S Waist: Skalda/ Spio Elytra S

Skalda/ Spio Elytra S Legs: Golden Hakama

Golden Hakama Talisman: Weakness Exploit LV1 Slots: None needed

Weakness Exploit LV1 Decorations: x4 Attack Jewels, x3 Grinder Jewels (optional)

Skills from gear without Decorations

Weakness Exploit LV3/ Critical Boost LV2/ Attack Boost LV2/ Quick Sheath LV1/ Razor Sharp Lv2/ Latent Power LV1/ Wirebug Whisperer LV1

Best Dual Blades Build

Head: Utsushi Mask (H) S/ Channeler’s Hair-tie S

Utsushi Mask (H) S/ Channeler’s Hair-tie S Torso: Zinogre Mail S

Zinogre Mail S Arms: Lagombi Vambraces S

Lagombi Vambraces S Waist: Skalda/ Spio Elytra S

Skalda/ Spio Elytra S Legs: Golden Hakama

Golden Hakama Talisman: Critical Element LV2 (optional) or any that fills up your skills Slots: At least one with LV2 socket

Critical Element LV2 (optional) or any that fills up your skills Decorations: x1 Crit Element Jewel, x5 Elemental Jewels that fit your weapon’s element

Skills from gear without Decorations

Weakness Exploit LV3/ Critical Boost LV2/ Critical Element LV2/ Ice Attack LV1/ Razor Sharp Lv2/ Latent Power LV2/ Critical Eye LV2/ Wirebug Whisperer LV1

Tips

Mostly used for weapons that reach up to blue sharpness

Best Hammer Build

Head: Zinogre Helm S

Zinogre Helm S Torso: Remobra Suit S

Remobra Suit S Arms: Rathalos Braces S

Rathalos Braces S Waist: Anjanath Coil S

Anjanath Coil S Legs: Golden Hakama

Golden Hakama Talisman: Weakness Exploit LV2 Slots: Not needed

Weakness Exploit LV2 Decorations: x2 Attack Jewels, x1 Wirebug Jewel, x3 Grinder Jewels, x3 Brace Jewels

Skills from gear without Decorations

Weakness Exploit LV3/ Critical Boost LV3/ Attack Boost LV4/ Latent Power LV2

Best Hunting Horn Build

Head: Zinogre Helm S

Zinogre Helm S Torso: Zinogre Mail S

Zinogre Mail S Arms: Sinister Gauntlets S

Sinister Gauntlets S Waist: Anjanath Coil S

Anjanath Coil S Legs: Hunter’s Greaves S

Hunter’s Greaves S Talisman: Weakness Exploit LV1 Slots: Not needed

Weakness Exploit LV1 Decorations: x3 Attack Jewels, x3 Grinder Jewels, x1 Sonorous Jewel

Skills from gear without Decorations

Weakness Exploit LV3/ Handicraft LV2/ Attack Boost LV4/ Latent Power LV2/ Hellfire Cloak LV1/ Stun Resistance LV1

Tips

Use Rampage Horn IV with Attack Melody II, Non-Elemental Boost and Sharpness Type I

Best Lance Build

Head: Barroth Helm S

Barroth Helm S Torso: Aelucanth Thorax S

Aelucanth Thorax S Arms: Lagombi Vambraces S

Lagombi Vambraces S Waist: Skalda/ Spio Elytra S

Skalda/ Spio Elytra S Legs: Ingot Greaves S

Ingot Greaves S Talisman: Weakness Exploit LV1 Slots: At least one with LV1 socket

Weakness Exploit LV1 Decorations: x1 Attack Jewels, x5 Elemental Jewels matching your weapon’s element, x1 Crit Element Jewel (optional)

Skills from gear without Decorations

Weakness Exploit LV3/ Critical Eye LV6/ Attack Boost LV4/ Dragon Attack LV1/ Critical Element LV1/ Ice Attack LV1/ Offensive Guard LV1

Best Gunlance Build

Head: Utsushi Mask (H) S/ Channeler’s Hair-tie S

Utsushi Mask (H) S/ Channeler’s Hair-tie S Torso: Basarios Mail S

Basarios Mail S Arms: Rhenoplos Braces S

Rhenoplos Braces S Waist: Narwa’s Fauld

Narwa’s Fauld Legs: Diablos Greaves S

Diablos Greaves S Talisman: Weakness Exploit LV2 or LV1 Slots: At least one with LV2 socket

Weakness Exploit LV2 or LV1 Decorations: x1 Magazine Jewel, x3 Grinder Jewels, x1 Shield Jewel

Skills from gear without Decorations

Weakness Exploit LV2-LV1/ Razor Sharp LV2/ Spare Shot LV2/ Guard LV3/ Artillery LV3/ Load Shells LV1/ Offensive Guard LV1/ Wirebug Whisperer LV1/ Thunder Alignment LV1

Best Switch Axe Build

Head: Almudron Helm S

Almudron Helm S Torso: Almudron Mail S

Almudron Mail S Arms: Rathalos Braces S

Rathalos Braces S Waist: Skalda/ Spio Elytra S

Skalda/ Spio Elytra S Legs: Almudron Greaves S

Almudron Greaves S Talisman: Weakness Exploit LV1 Slots: At least one with LV2 socket

Weakness Exploit LV1 Decorations: x5 Attack Jewels

Skills from gear without Decorations

Weakness Exploit LV3/ Razor Sharp LV3/ Attack Boost LV2/ Rapid Morph LV2/ Power Prolonger LV1

Tips

If you use both a weapon and talisman with LV2 slots (or a talisman with two LV2 slots), you can also socket in a Quickswitch Jewel to max out both Rapid Morph and Attack Boost

Best Charge Blade Build

Head: Almudron Helm S

Almudron Helm S Torso: Barroth Mail S

Barroth Mail S Arms: Rathalos Braces S

Rathalos Braces S Waist: Skalda/ Spio Elytra S

Skalda/ Spio Elytra S Legs: Golden Hakama

Golden Hakama Talisman: Weakness Exploit LV1 Slots: At least one with LV2 socket or have a weapon with LV2 slot

Weakness Exploit LV1 Decorations: x4 Attack Jewels, x1 Quickswitch Jewel, fill with Grinder Jewels the rest

Skills from gear without Decorations

Weakness Exploit LV3/ Defense Boost LV3/ Attack Boost LV3/ Rapid Morph LV2/ Critical Boost LV2/ Latent Power LV1

Best Insect Glaive Build

Head: Utsushi Mask (H) S/ Channeler’s Hair-tie S

Utsushi Mask (H) S/ Channeler’s Hair-tie S Torso: Remobra Suit S

Remobra Suit S Arms: Rathalos Braces S

Rathalos Braces S Waist: Skalda/ Spio Elytra S

Skalda/ Spio Elytra S Legs: Golden Hakama

Golden Hakama Talisman: Weakness Exploit LV1 Slots: At least one with LV2

Weakness Exploit LV1 Decorations: x2 Attack Jewels, x3 Grinder Jewels

Skills from gear without Decorations

Weakness Exploit LV3/ Attack Boost LV2/ Critical Boost LV3/ Razor Sharp LV2/ Spare Shot LV2/ Latent Power LV1/ Wirebug Whisperer LV1

Tips

Best used with the Nargacuga Insect Glaive (Evening Calm)

Best Light Bowgun Build

Head: Rhenoplos Helm S

Rhenoplos Helm S Torso: Shell-Studded Vest S

Shell-Studded Vest S Arms: Wroggi Vambraces S

Wroggi Vambraces S Waist: Pukei-Pukei Coil S

Pukei-Pukei Coil S Legs: Ingot Greaves S

Ingot Greaves S Talisman: Spare Shot LV2 Slots: Not needed

Spare Shot LV2 Decorations: x2 Attack Jewels, x1 Capacity Jewel

Skills from gear without Decorations

Pierce Up LV3/ Attack Boost LV2/ Critical Eye LV2/ Poison Attack LV2/ Spare Shot LV3/ Stun Resistance LV1/ Normal/ Rapid Up LV1

Tips

Night Owl weapon is recommended

You can switch Ingot Greaves for Golden Hakama and Pukei-Pukei Coil S for Skalda/ Spio Elytra S if you prefer going the Critical focused route, instead of Attack

Best Heavy Bowgun Build

Head: Utsushi Mask (H) S/ Channeler’s Hair-tie S

Utsushi Mask (H) S/ Channeler’s Hair-tie S Torso: Vaik Mail S

Vaik Mail S Arms: Rhenoplos Braces S

Rhenoplos Braces S Waist: Pukei-Pukei Coil S

Pukei-Pukei Coil S Legs: Vaik Greaves S

Vaik Greaves S Talisman: Flexible, depends on what you want to increase further Slots: n/a

Flexible, depends on what you want to increase further Decorations: x3 Absorber Jewel, x1 Artillery Jewel, x1 Attack Jewel, x2 Capacity Jewel, x3 Quickload Jewel

Skills from gear without Decorations

Poison Attack LV2/ Spare Shot LV3/ Ammo Up LV1/ Razor Sharp LV2/ Artillery LV2/ Wirebug Whisperer LV1

Tips

Set is recommended for explosive builds, utilizing Cluster Bomb, Wyvern Ammo and Sticky Ammo.

All around set, by no means an optimal damage one

Best Bow Build

Head: Mighty Bow Feather

Mighty Bow Feather Torso: Remobra Suit S

Remobra Suit S Arms: Rathalos Braces S

Rathalos Braces S Waist: Skalda/ Spio Elytra S

Skalda/ Spio Elytra S Legs: Golden Hakama

Golden Hakama Talisman: Weakness Exploit LV1 Slots: At least one with LV2

Weakness Exploit LV1 Decorations: x2 Attack Jewel, x2 Quickload Jewel

Skills from gear without Decorations

Critical Boost LV3/ Weakness Exploit LV2/ Attack Boost LV2/ Latent Power LV1/ Bow Charge Plus LV1

Tips

If you are using the Night Flight weapon, which is highly suggested due to its high affinity and pierce attacks, you can slot in an additional Attack Jewel

With this, we finally come to the end of this not so brief guide. As mentioned in the beginning, these sets are highly customizable based on player’s preference, but can be used as they are to tackle high-end content. Don’t feel that you need to use them as they are exactly, since Monster Hunter Rise is famous for having tons of options for hunter to choose from, when it comes to slaying monsters. Pick the one you fancy the most, and happy hunting!

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch.