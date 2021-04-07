It’s easy to get lost with the sheer amount of skills that exist in Monster Hunter Rise, but rounding down the very best skills of the game is surprisingly not that hard to do. After you get the core grasp of the game’s fundamentals, it’s easy to distinguish what kind of skills your set needs, and can mess around with. As you would expect, there are some that are almost essential to be as efficient as possible, and we are taking a look at exactly those skills in Monster Hunter Rise.

Best skills to be on the lookout for, in Monster Hunter Rise

Your weapon being a Bow or a Lance, or whatever you prefer at all, there are certain skills that can be utilized from pretty much any build, both melee and ranged. Not only that, but finding the best skills in the game can be really subjective, since skills are tied to the way someone plays. Many weapon classes have various playstyles, like for example Dual Blades where you can go the completely offensive route, or use stamina boosting skills to help you at evading every single attack or have infinite amounts of stamina.

The amount of possibilities when building a setup is really absurd, but below we will narrow down the most important skills of Monster Hunter Rise, so you can work around them and add your own flair to your character. Of course these can change in the future, depending on what Capcom would release as DLC or update, but for the time being these skills are surefire choices.

Offensive Skills

Weakness Exploit Increases the affinity of attacks that exploit a monster’s weak spot

Critical Boost Increases the damage of critical hits

Attack Boost Increases attack power

Critical Eye Increases affinity

Fire/ Ice/ Thunder/ Water/ Dragon Attack Increases the respective element attack power

Critical Element Increases elemental damage (fire, water, thunder, ice, dragon) when landing critical hits

Critical Draw Increases affinity for a short time after performing a draw attack (Does not include Silkbind attacks)

Punishing Draw Adds a stun effect to draw attacks and slightly increases attack power

Blast Attack Increases blast element attack power

Agitator Increases attack power and affinity when large monsters become enraged

Bludgeoner Increases attack power when your weapon sharpness is low

Normal/ Rapid Up Increases the attack power of Normal Ammo and Rapid-type arrows

Pierce Up Increases the attack power of Piercing Ammo and Piercing-type arrows

Spread Up Increases the attack power of Spread Ammon and Spread-type arrows

Artillery Strengthens explosive attacks like shells, Wyvern’s Fire, charge blade phial attacks, and sticky ammo



Every single one of the options above, are categorized as the literal best skills in terms of attacking prowess and offensive capabilities. You can’t go wrong with any mentioned here, but let it be noted that the ones you will mostly need in any set you create, would be Weakness Exploit and Critical Boost. It doesn’t matter what your setup is, those two skills in conjunction simply increase your damage output, significantly. Only to some exceptions this is not true, where you would need a very dedicated and special setup. Additionally, note that if you are running an elemental build, it is very likely you won’t need to raise your attack, so elemental skills and decos are the way to go.

Defensive and Utility Skills

Guard Reduces knockbacks and stamina depletion when guarding

Ammo Up Increases bowgun loading capacity

Earplugs Grants protection from large monsters’ roars

Evade Window Extends the invulnerability period when evading

Evade Extender Increases evade distance

Handicraft Extends the weapon sharpness gauge. However, it will not increase the gauge past its maximum

Horn Maestro Increases overall performance speed and shockwave damage

Load Shells Improves reloading, and increases the Gunlance’s shell capacity and charge blade’s phial capacity

Marathon Runner Slows down stamina depletion for actions which continuously drain stamina (such as dashing)

Mind’s Eye Your attacks are deflected less and deal more damage to hard targets

Protective Polish Weapon sharpness does not decrease for a set time after sharpening

Quick Sheath Speeds up weapon sheathing

Razor Sharp Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness

Reload Speed Increases Bowgun reloading and bow coating loading speed

Constitution Reduces stamina depletion when performing stamina-draining moves such as evading, blocking, or doing certain other actions

Rapid Morph Increases switch speed and power for switch axes and charge blades

Stamina Surge Speeds up stamina recovery

Speed Sharpening Speeds up weapon sharpening when using a whetstone



We are barely scratching the surface when it comes to skills that help your build function better, as there are way more than the ones mentioned here, but these are the most impactful in regards to any setup you may think of. In contrast to offensive skills, these can’t be just randomly attached to your build, since each of them is targeted to certain playstyles.

Also, don’t neglect some skills just because they are not listed here. Mushroomancer for example let’s you take advantage of the various mushrooms you find in the field, gaining some superb effects when eating them. Wirebug Whisperer further boosts your Wirebugs, and so on. In general, if you like playing in a certain way, chase down those skills for your gear. The suggestions above are simply the skills that are the most efficient, without putting to much effort in gear setups when theorycrafting. Make sure to experiment as much as possible.

