Monster Hunter Rise: Crafting Guide

There is a great amount of items that can be crafted in Monster Hunter Rise, therefore a crafting guide to include every single one of them is a handy tool for any hunter out there. The team behind the beloved series took the privilege since the previous entry, Monster Hunter: Word, to include an Auto-Craft system to help out everyone with minor consumable items, but not everything can be set to auto. There are a lot that need certain preparation before and during a hunt, and we are going to see all about it in this crafting guide.

Full Crafting Guide in Monster Hunter Rise

To start things, we first need to take a look at how you can actually craft items, both consumable/healing items and hunting tools. Here is every step you need to follow:

Open the Crafting Menu by clicking ‘ + ‘.

‘. Scroll down until you find the Crafting List .

. Choose the item you want to craft and click ‘A’.

As long as you have the ingredients needed, the item will be instantly crafted and sent to your inventory.

If you have Auto-Craft enabled to a certain item (by pressing ‘Y’ next to the specified item), the moment you get in the field and gather the items needed for it, it will be instantly crafted from the menu without you accessing it at all. This is perfect for items like Mega-Potions and the likes, since you will be constantly finding the resources needed for them. Below in this crafting guide, we will list down every single item and their materials, for your convenience.

Crafting List

Healing and Support

# Item Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 001 Potion Herb n/a 002 Mega Potion Potion Honey 003 First-aid Med+ First-aid Med Honey 004 Antidote Antidote Herb n/a 005 Herbal Medicine Antidote Blue Mushroom 006 Catalyst Bitterbug Honey 007 Immunizer Bitterbug Mandragora 008 Cleanser Fire Herb Popfish 009 Max Potion Catalyst Mandragora 010 Ancient Potion Immunizer Kelbi Horn 011 Lifepowder Godbug Blue Mushroom 012 Dust of Life Godbug Gloamgrass Bud 013 Herbal Powder Godbug Herbal Medicine 014 Energy Drink Nitroshroom Honey 015 Dash Juice Catalyst Dash Extract 016 Demondrug Catalyst Might Seed 017 Mega Demondrug Pale Extract Demondrug 018 Demon Powder Godbug Might Seed 019 Armorskin Catalyst Adamant Seed 020 Mega Armorskin Pale Extract Armorskin 021 Hardshell Powder Godbug Adamant Seed 022 Deodorant Sunscorned Grass n/a 023 Farcaster Smokenut Exciteshroom

Traps and Tools

# Item Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 024 Poison Smoke Bomb Smokenut Toadstool 025 Flash Bomb Flashbug n/a 026 Sonic Bomb Screamer Sac n/a 027 Dung Bomb Dung n/a 028 Gunpowder Fire Herb Nitroshroom 029 Barrel Bomb Fire Herb Small Barrel 030 Large Barrel Bomb Gunpowder Large Barrel 031 Mega Barrel Bomb Scatterfish Large Barrel Bomb 032 Poisoned Meat Raw Meat Toadstool 033 Tinged Meat Raw Meat Parashroom 034 Drugged Meat Raw Meat Sleep Herb 035 Net Ivy Spider Web 036 Pitfall Trap Trap Tool Net 037 Shock Trap Trap Tool Thunderbug 038 Tranq Bomb Sleep Herb Parashroom 095 Exploding Kunai Gray Seed n/a 096 Fire Barrel Bomb Crimson Seed n/a 097 Water Barrel Bomb Blue Seed n/a 098 Thunder Barrel Bomb Gold Seed n/a 099 Ice Barrel Bomb Silver Seed n/a

Ammo and Coatings

# Item Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 039 Tranq Arrow Tranq Bomb Normal Ammo 1 040 Power Coating Empty Phial Nitroshroom 041 Poison Coating Empty Phial Toadstool 042 Para Coating Empty Phial Parashroom 043 Sleep Coating Empty Phial Sleep Herb 044 Blast Coating Empty Phial Fire Herb 045 Exhaust Coating Empty Phial Exciteshroom 046 Normal Ammo 2 Normal Ammo 1 Gunpowder Lv2 047 Normal Ammo 3 Normal Ammo 1 Gunpowder Lv3 048 Pierce Ammo 1 Latchberry n/a 049 Pierce Ammo 2 Pierce Ammo 1 Gunpowder Lv2 050 Pierce Ammo 3 Pierce Ammo 1 Gunpowder Lv3 051 Spread Ammo 1 Needleberry n/a 052 Spread Ammo 2 Spread Ammo 1 Gunpowder Lv2 053 Spread Ammo 3 Spread Ammo 1 Gunpowder Lv3 054 Shrapnel Ammo 1 Huskberry n/a 055 Shrapnel Ammo 2 Shrapnel Ammo 1 Gunpowder Lv2 056 Shrapnel Ammo 3 Shrapnel Ammo 1 Gunpowder Lv3 057 Sticky Ammo 1 Blastnut n/a 058 Sticky Ammo 2 Sticky Ammo 1 Gunpowder Lv2 059 Sticky Ammo 3 Sticky Ammo 1 Gunpowder Lv3 060 Cluster Bomb 1 Bomberry n/a 061 Cluster Bomb 2 Cluster Bomb 1 Gunpowder Lv2 062 Cluster Bomb 3 Cluster Bomb 1 Gunpowder Lv3 063 Poison Ammo 1 Normal Ammo 1 Toadstool 064 Poison Ammo 2 Poison Ammo 1 Catalyst 065 Paralysis Ammo 1 Normal Ammo 1 Parashroom 066 Paralysis Ammo 2 Paralysis Ammo 1 Catalyst 067 Sleep Ammo 1 Normal Ammo 1 Sleep Herb 068 Sleep Ammo 2 Sleep Ammo 1 Catalyst 069 Exhaust Ammo 1 Normal Ammo 1 Exciteshroom 070 Exhaust Ammo 2 Exhaust Ammo 1 Catalyst 071 Recover Ammo 1 Normal Ammo 1 Potion 072 Recover Ammo 2 Recover Ammo 1 Catalyst 073 Demon Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Might Seed 074 Armor Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Adamant Seed 075 Flaming Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Fire Herb 076 Piercing Fire Ammo Pierce Ammo 1 Fire Herb 077 Water Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Flowfern 078 Piercing Water Ammo Pierce Ammo 1 Flowfern 079 Freeze Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Snow Herb 080 Piercing Ice Ammo Pierce Ammo 1 Snow Herb 081 Thunder Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Thunderbug 082 Piercing Thunder Ammo Pierce Ammo 1 Thunderbug 083 Dragon Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Dragonfell Berry 084 Piercing Dragon Ammo Pierce Ammo 1 Dragonfell Berry 085 Slicing Ammo Slashberry n/a 086 Wyvern Ammo Dragonstrike Nut n/a 087 Gunpowder Lv2 Flamenut n/a 088 Gunpowder Lv2 Combustuna Fire Herb 089 Gunpowder Lv2 Big Combustuna Fire Herb 090 Gunpowder Lv3 Blazenut n/a 091 Gunpowder Lv3 Flamefin Fire Herb 092 Gunpowder Lv3 Great Flamefin Fire Herb

