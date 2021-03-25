Game Guides

Monster Hunter Rise: Crafting Guide

Take a look at the complete crafting list in Monster Hunter Rise.

March 25th, 2021 by Victor Vellas

monster-hunter-rise-crafting-guide

There is a great amount of items that can be crafted in Monster Hunter Rise, therefore a crafting guide to include every single one of them is a handy tool for any hunter out there. The team behind the beloved series took the privilege since the previous entry, Monster Hunter: Word, to include an Auto-Craft system to help out everyone with minor consumable items, but not everything can be set to auto. There are a lot that need certain preparation before and during a hunt, and we are going to see all about it in this crafting guide.

Full Crafting Guide in Monster Hunter Rise

To start things, we first need to take a look at how you can actually craft items, both consumable/healing items and hunting tools. Here is every step you need to follow:

  • Open the Crafting Menu by clicking ‘+‘.
  • Scroll down until you find the Crafting List.
  • Choose the item you want to craft and click ‘A’.
  • As long as you have the ingredients needed, the item will be instantly crafted and sent to your inventory.

If you have Auto-Craft enabled to a certain item (by pressing ‘Y’ next to the specified item), the moment you get in the field and gather the items needed for it, it will be instantly crafted from the menu without you accessing it at all. This is perfect for items like Mega-Potions and the likes, since you will be constantly finding the resources needed for them. Below in this crafting guide, we will list down every single item and their materials, for your convenience.

Crafting List

Healing and Support

# Item Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2
001 Potion Herb n/a
002 Mega Potion Potion Honey
003 First-aid Med+ First-aid Med Honey
004 Antidote Antidote Herb n/a
005 Herbal Medicine Antidote Blue Mushroom
006 Catalyst Bitterbug Honey
007 Immunizer Bitterbug Mandragora
008 Cleanser Fire Herb Popfish
009 Max Potion Catalyst Mandragora
010 Ancient Potion Immunizer Kelbi Horn
011 Lifepowder Godbug Blue Mushroom
012 Dust of Life Godbug Gloamgrass Bud
013 Herbal Powder Godbug Herbal Medicine
014 Energy Drink Nitroshroom Honey
015 Dash Juice Catalyst Dash Extract
016 Demondrug Catalyst Might Seed
017 Mega Demondrug Pale Extract Demondrug
018 Demon Powder Godbug Might Seed
019 Armorskin Catalyst Adamant Seed
020 Mega Armorskin Pale Extract Armorskin
021 Hardshell Powder Godbug Adamant Seed
022 Deodorant Sunscorned Grass n/a
023 Farcaster Smokenut Exciteshroom

 

Traps and Tools

# Item Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2
024 Poison Smoke Bomb Smokenut Toadstool
025 Flash Bomb Flashbug n/a
026 Sonic Bomb Screamer Sac n/a
027 Dung Bomb Dung n/a
028 Gunpowder Fire Herb Nitroshroom
029 Barrel Bomb Fire Herb Small Barrel
030 Large Barrel Bomb Gunpowder Large Barrel
031 Mega Barrel Bomb Scatterfish Large Barrel Bomb
032 Poisoned Meat Raw Meat Toadstool
033 Tinged Meat Raw Meat Parashroom
034 Drugged Meat Raw Meat Sleep Herb
035 Net Ivy Spider Web
036 Pitfall Trap Trap Tool Net
037 Shock Trap Trap Tool Thunderbug
038 Tranq Bomb Sleep Herb Parashroom
095 Exploding Kunai Gray Seed n/a
096 Fire Barrel Bomb Crimson Seed n/a
097 Water Barrel Bomb Blue Seed n/a
098 Thunder Barrel Bomb Gold Seed n/a
099 Ice Barrel Bomb Silver Seed n/a

 

Ammo and Coatings

# Item Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2
039 Tranq Arrow Tranq Bomb Normal Ammo 1
040 Power Coating Empty Phial Nitroshroom
041 Poison Coating Empty Phial Toadstool
042 Para Coating Empty Phial Parashroom
043 Sleep Coating Empty Phial Sleep Herb
044 Blast Coating Empty Phial Fire Herb
045 Exhaust Coating Empty Phial Exciteshroom
046 Normal Ammo 2 Normal Ammo 1 Gunpowder Lv2
047 Normal Ammo 3 Normal Ammo 1 Gunpowder Lv3
048 Pierce Ammo 1 Latchberry n/a
049 Pierce Ammo 2 Pierce Ammo 1 Gunpowder Lv2
050 Pierce Ammo 3 Pierce Ammo 1 Gunpowder Lv3
051 Spread Ammo 1 Needleberry n/a
052 Spread Ammo 2 Spread Ammo 1 Gunpowder Lv2
053 Spread Ammo 3 Spread Ammo 1 Gunpowder Lv3
054 Shrapnel Ammo 1 Huskberry n/a
055 Shrapnel Ammo 2 Shrapnel Ammo 1 Gunpowder Lv2
056 Shrapnel Ammo 3 Shrapnel Ammo 1 Gunpowder Lv3
057 Sticky Ammo 1 Blastnut n/a
058 Sticky Ammo 2 Sticky Ammo 1 Gunpowder Lv2
059 Sticky Ammo 3 Sticky Ammo 1 Gunpowder Lv3
060 Cluster Bomb 1 Bomberry n/a
061 Cluster Bomb 2 Cluster Bomb 1 Gunpowder Lv2
062 Cluster Bomb 3 Cluster Bomb 1 Gunpowder Lv3
063 Poison Ammo 1 Normal Ammo 1 Toadstool
064 Poison Ammo 2 Poison Ammo 1 Catalyst
065 Paralysis Ammo 1 Normal Ammo 1 Parashroom
066 Paralysis Ammo 2 Paralysis Ammo 1 Catalyst
067 Sleep Ammo 1 Normal Ammo 1 Sleep Herb
068 Sleep Ammo 2 Sleep Ammo 1 Catalyst
069 Exhaust Ammo 1 Normal Ammo 1 Exciteshroom
070 Exhaust Ammo 2 Exhaust Ammo 1 Catalyst
071 Recover Ammo 1 Normal Ammo 1 Potion
072 Recover Ammo 2 Recover Ammo 1 Catalyst
073 Demon Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Might Seed
074 Armor Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Adamant Seed
075 Flaming Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Fire Herb
076 Piercing Fire Ammo Pierce Ammo 1 Fire Herb
077 Water Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Flowfern
078 Piercing Water Ammo Pierce Ammo 1 Flowfern
079 Freeze Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Snow Herb
080 Piercing Ice Ammo Pierce Ammo 1 Snow Herb
081 Thunder Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Thunderbug
082 Piercing Thunder Ammo Pierce Ammo 1 Thunderbug
083 Dragon Ammo Normal Ammo 1 Dragonfell Berry
084 Piercing Dragon Ammo Pierce Ammo 1 Dragonfell Berry
085 Slicing Ammo Slashberry n/a
086 Wyvern Ammo Dragonstrike Nut n/a
087 Gunpowder Lv2 Flamenut n/a
088 Gunpowder Lv2 Combustuna Fire Herb
089 Gunpowder Lv2 Big Combustuna Fire Herb
090 Gunpowder Lv3 Blazenut n/a
091 Gunpowder Lv3 Flamefin Fire Herb
092 Gunpowder Lv3 Great Flamefin Fire Herb

 

Monster Hunter Rise is set to release on March 26, for the Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.

 

- This article was updated on:March 25th, 2021

