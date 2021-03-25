Monster Hunter Rise: Crafting Guide

There is a great amount of items that can be crafted in Monster Hunter Rise, therefore a crafting guide to include every single one of them is a handy tool for any hunter out there. The team behind the beloved series took the privilege since the previous entry, Monster Hunter: Word, to include an Auto-Craft system to help out everyone with minor consumable items, but not everything can be set to auto. There are a lot that need certain preparation before and during a hunt, and we are going to see all about it in this crafting guide.
Full Crafting Guide in Monster Hunter Rise
To start things, we first need to take a look at how you can actually craft items, both consumable/healing items and hunting tools. Here is every step you need to follow:
- Open the Crafting Menu by clicking ‘+‘.
- Scroll down until you find the Crafting List.
- Choose the item you want to craft and click ‘A’.
- As long as you have the ingredients needed, the item will be instantly crafted and sent to your inventory.
If you have Auto-Craft enabled to a certain item (by pressing ‘Y’ next to the specified item), the moment you get in the field and gather the items needed for it, it will be instantly crafted from the menu without you accessing it at all. This is perfect for items like Mega-Potions and the likes, since you will be constantly finding the resources needed for them. Below in this crafting guide, we will list down every single item and their materials, for your convenience.
Crafting List
Healing and Support
|#
|Item
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|001
|Potion
|Herb
|n/a
|002
|Mega Potion
|Potion
|Honey
|003
|First-aid Med+
|First-aid Med
|Honey
|004
|Antidote
|Antidote Herb
|n/a
|005
|Herbal Medicine
|Antidote
|Blue Mushroom
|006
|Catalyst
|Bitterbug
|Honey
|007
|Immunizer
|Bitterbug
|Mandragora
|008
|Cleanser
|Fire Herb
|Popfish
|009
|Max Potion
|Catalyst
|Mandragora
|010
|Ancient Potion
|Immunizer
|Kelbi Horn
|011
|Lifepowder
|Godbug
|Blue Mushroom
|012
|Dust of Life
|Godbug
|Gloamgrass Bud
|013
|Herbal Powder
|Godbug
|Herbal Medicine
|014
|Energy Drink
|Nitroshroom
|Honey
|015
|Dash Juice
|Catalyst
|Dash Extract
|016
|Demondrug
|Catalyst
|Might Seed
|017
|Mega Demondrug
|Pale Extract
|Demondrug
|018
|Demon Powder
|Godbug
|Might Seed
|019
|Armorskin
|Catalyst
|Adamant Seed
|020
|Mega Armorskin
|Pale Extract
|Armorskin
|021
|Hardshell Powder
|Godbug
|Adamant Seed
|022
|Deodorant
|Sunscorned Grass
|n/a
|023
|Farcaster
|Smokenut
|Exciteshroom
Traps and Tools
|#
|Item
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|024
|Poison Smoke Bomb
|Smokenut
|Toadstool
|025
|Flash Bomb
|Flashbug
|n/a
|026
|Sonic Bomb
|Screamer Sac
|n/a
|027
|Dung Bomb
|Dung
|n/a
|028
|Gunpowder
|Fire Herb
|Nitroshroom
|029
|Barrel Bomb
|Fire Herb
|Small Barrel
|030
|Large Barrel Bomb
|Gunpowder
|Large Barrel
|031
|Mega Barrel Bomb
|Scatterfish
|Large Barrel Bomb
|032
|Poisoned Meat
|Raw Meat
|Toadstool
|033
|Tinged Meat
|Raw Meat
|Parashroom
|034
|Drugged Meat
|Raw Meat
|Sleep Herb
|035
|Net
|Ivy
|Spider Web
|036
|Pitfall Trap
|Trap Tool
|Net
|037
|Shock Trap
|Trap Tool
|Thunderbug
|038
|Tranq Bomb
|Sleep Herb
|Parashroom
|095
|Exploding Kunai
|Gray Seed
|n/a
|096
|Fire Barrel Bomb
|Crimson Seed
|n/a
|097
|Water Barrel Bomb
|Blue Seed
|n/a
|098
|Thunder Barrel Bomb
|Gold Seed
|n/a
|099
|Ice Barrel Bomb
|Silver Seed
|n/a
Ammo and Coatings
|#
|Item
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|039
|Tranq Arrow
|Tranq Bomb
|Normal Ammo 1
|040
|Power Coating
|Empty Phial
|Nitroshroom
|041
|Poison Coating
|Empty Phial
|Toadstool
|042
|Para Coating
|Empty Phial
|Parashroom
|043
|Sleep Coating
|Empty Phial
|Sleep Herb
|044
|Blast Coating
|Empty Phial
|Fire Herb
|045
|Exhaust Coating
|Empty Phial
|Exciteshroom
|046
|Normal Ammo 2
|Normal Ammo 1
|Gunpowder Lv2
|047
|Normal Ammo 3
|Normal Ammo 1
|Gunpowder Lv3
|048
|Pierce Ammo 1
|Latchberry
|n/a
|049
|Pierce Ammo 2
|Pierce Ammo 1
|Gunpowder Lv2
|050
|Pierce Ammo 3
|Pierce Ammo 1
|Gunpowder Lv3
|051
|Spread Ammo 1
|Needleberry
|n/a
|052
|Spread Ammo 2
|Spread Ammo 1
|Gunpowder Lv2
|053
|Spread Ammo 3
|Spread Ammo 1
|Gunpowder Lv3
|054
|Shrapnel Ammo 1
|Huskberry
|n/a
|055
|Shrapnel Ammo 2
|Shrapnel Ammo 1
|Gunpowder Lv2
|056
|Shrapnel Ammo 3
|Shrapnel Ammo 1
|Gunpowder Lv3
|057
|Sticky Ammo 1
|Blastnut
|n/a
|058
|Sticky Ammo 2
|Sticky Ammo 1
|Gunpowder Lv2
|059
|Sticky Ammo 3
|Sticky Ammo 1
|Gunpowder Lv3
|060
|Cluster Bomb 1
|Bomberry
|n/a
|061
|Cluster Bomb 2
|Cluster Bomb 1
|Gunpowder Lv2
|062
|Cluster Bomb 3
|Cluster Bomb 1
|Gunpowder Lv3
|063
|Poison Ammo 1
|Normal Ammo 1
|Toadstool
|064
|Poison Ammo 2
|Poison Ammo 1
|Catalyst
|065
|Paralysis Ammo 1
|Normal Ammo 1
|Parashroom
|066
|Paralysis Ammo 2
|Paralysis Ammo 1
|Catalyst
|067
|Sleep Ammo 1
|Normal Ammo 1
|Sleep Herb
|068
|Sleep Ammo 2
|Sleep Ammo 1
|Catalyst
|069
|Exhaust Ammo 1
|Normal Ammo 1
|Exciteshroom
|070
|Exhaust Ammo 2
|Exhaust Ammo 1
|Catalyst
|071
|Recover Ammo 1
|Normal Ammo 1
|Potion
|072
|Recover Ammo 2
|Recover Ammo 1
|Catalyst
|073
|Demon Ammo
|Normal Ammo 1
|Might Seed
|074
|Armor Ammo
|Normal Ammo 1
|Adamant Seed
|075
|Flaming Ammo
|Normal Ammo 1
|Fire Herb
|076
|Piercing Fire Ammo
|Pierce Ammo 1
|Fire Herb
|077
|Water Ammo
|Normal Ammo 1
|Flowfern
|078
|Piercing Water Ammo
|Pierce Ammo 1
|Flowfern
|079
|Freeze Ammo
|Normal Ammo 1
|Snow Herb
|080
|Piercing Ice Ammo
|Pierce Ammo 1
|Snow Herb
|081
|Thunder Ammo
|Normal Ammo 1
|Thunderbug
|082
|Piercing Thunder Ammo
|Pierce Ammo 1
|Thunderbug
|083
|Dragon Ammo
|Normal Ammo 1
|Dragonfell Berry
|084
|Piercing Dragon Ammo
|Pierce Ammo 1
|Dragonfell Berry
|085
|Slicing Ammo
|Slashberry
|n/a
|086
|Wyvern Ammo
|Dragonstrike Nut
|n/a
|087
|Gunpowder Lv2
|Flamenut
|n/a
|088
|Gunpowder Lv2
|Combustuna
|Fire Herb
|089
|Gunpowder Lv2
|Big Combustuna
|Fire Herb
|090
|Gunpowder Lv3
|Blazenut
|n/a
|091
|Gunpowder Lv3
|Flamefin
|Fire Herb
|092
|Gunpowder Lv3
|Great Flamefin
|Fire Herb
Monster Hunter Rise is set to release on March 26, for the Nintendo Switch.
- This article was updated on:March 25th, 2021