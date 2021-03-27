Monster Hunter can be a very difficult to not only master, but to jump into in the first place due to its complexity. This is largely because of the selection of different weapons that you can choose from, with each one handling differently from the rest. Each type offers different pros and cons that you have to pick between when deciding in the new Monster Hunter Rise. Some of these weapons can block enemy attacks, while others cannot. As a result, it’s very important to know which weapons can block and how to do so in Monster Hunter Rise.

How To Block

There are 14 different weapons for you to use in Monster Hunter Rise, which means you have to learn how to use each one of them. You have your fast weapons that don’t deal as much damage, your slow weapons that deal more damage, and those in between as well. Not only can you attack with each of them, but they all have some sort of special abilities specific to that weapon.

Blocking is something that is not available with each weapon in the game, but there are a few that can use it. Those weapons specifically are the Great Sword, Sword & Shield, Gunlance, and Charge Blade. For the other 10 weapons, you will not have a way to block at all unfortunately.

For the four that can block, actually doing so is very easy. When you have any of these four weapons out, all you have to do is hold down ZR to guard with your weapon and protect yourself from harm. This can be a big help in battles to protect yourself against strong attacks, so figuring out if it’s worth picking one of these weapons for that reason is a good idea for players.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Make sure to check out all of our other guides that you can find right here as well.