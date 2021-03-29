Monster Hunter Rise has its fair share of different quest types, ranging from Village Quest, Rampage Quests, and even Optional Quests. The Optional Quests task you with various things to do while you are completing others. You can have five of these at time in the game that you are working towards completing, with providing you with different rewards. One of the revolving Optional Quests that you can choose is to find a certain number of Bugs, so this guide will help you know what types of Bugs you are looking for in Monster Hunter Rise.

How To Collect Bugs

There are a lot of different items in Monster Hunter Rise that you will be asked to find, but Bugs can be one of the more confusing of the bunch. This is because while you will find a lot of different things that could be seen as bugs, but you need specific ones for this quest.

As you’re making your way through the different areas in Monster Hunter Rise, you’ll see things like moths and more that can give you bonuses, but those will not count. Instead you need to look for things that actually have “bug” in the name.

For the most part, you’re going to find these higher up in areas that aren’t as easily traversed, such as on mountains. This means you’re going to have to look around well to find these, which are usually stick to a wall or an object. For instance, the Shrine Ruins houses a number of bugs in the mountain range between zones 5, 7, and 8. Just make your way up there and walk around and you should see some Bitterbugs placed like in the above image. You’ll also come across bugs like the Thunderbug in other locations, so just keep looking and you’ll eventually find some.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Make sure to check out all of our other guides that you can find right here as well.