Monster Hunter Rise – How To Find All Sandy Plains Sub-Camps

Sandy Plains is the third location you can travel to in Monster Hunter Rise, which is very befitting of its name. There are a number of different pathways to explore here, with two sub-camps hidden somewhere for you to find. This guide will tell you just how to find both of them and how to unlock them for access in Monster Hunter Rise’s Sandy Plains.

How To Find All Sandy Plains Sub-Camps

First Sub-Camp

The first sub-camp for Sandy Plains is not too overly far from the base camp. Start off by heading to zone 3 and you’ll see a series of vines to the north that you could climb up. However, we want to get on top of the wall to the west instead. This can be done in one of two ways, either with the Wirebug or by using the vines to the north to move up two levels and then jump back down. Once you are on this higher ground, you’ll see a vine you can climb on the upper western wall. This will take your directly into the sub-camp, so just make sure to get the “Discovered a suitable location for a sub-camp” message and you can return to the village.

When you return to the village, speak with Kagero and he will give you another quest that you have to complete. This one tasks you with slaying eight Kestodon in the Sandy Plains, so go do just that. Once you do this and report back to Kagero, the first sub-camp for Sandy Plains will be available from there forward.

Second Sub-Camp

To find the second sub-camp in Sandy Plains, head to zone number nine and look to the south where there is a big mountain that you cannot climb at this area. Instead, head in the area towards zone 8 from here and you’ll notice a triangular gap in the wall as seen in the above image. Head inside this and you’ll locate the second sub-camp. Just make sure that you get the “Discovered a suitable location for a sub-camp,” and then you can return from the quest.

When you get back to the village, speak with Kagero as always and he will give you a list of materials he needs to build the second sub-camp. These materials he’s asking for are one Lacombi Pelt and two Monster Bone M, so hand them over if you have them or go find some and you’ll unlock the final sub-camp of Sandy Plains.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Make sure to check out all of our other guides that you can find right here as well.