Monster Hunter Rise: How to Get Bird Wyvern Gem

The Bird Wyvern Gem is one of the rarer materials in Monster Hunter Rise, and is exclusively found in High Rank hunts. Thankfully, they are not locked to a single monster like plates, so they are a touch easier to farm (even if their drop chance is genuinely worse). The best part about Bird Wyvern Gems? You can start farming them the moment you enter High Rank.

Farm the Bird Wyvern Gem by killing High Rank bird wyverns in Monster Hunter Rise.

The Bird Wyvern Gem in Monster Hunter Rise is one of the first rare materials you can farm upon reaching High Rank hunts. You’ll need to gain access to 4-star Hub quests to take on these harder monsters, so be ready for a fight.

The Bird Wyvern Gem drops from, well, bird wyverns. It’s in the name after all. There are quite a few of these, and the majority rank as some of the easier monsters to deal with in Monster Hunter Rise. Despite the low drop-rate, the Bird Wyvern Gem isn’t too hard to come by if you take the time to massacre every single bird wyvern on the map during a hunt.

By and large you will want to break as many parts on a bird wyvern as possible for the gem, and you have a better chance of grabbing one if you capture the monster instead of kill it. Yes, you can luck-out while carving, but capturing is the better method.

Bird Wyverns in Monster Hunter Rise, and the drop-rate for the Bird Wyvern Gem for each are:

Great Izuchi Target Rewards: 2% Capture Rewards: 3% Broken Parts: 3% Carves: 1% Dropped Materials: 1%

Great Baggi Target Rewards: 3% Capture Rewards: 5% Broken Parts: 10% Carves: 3% Dropped Materials: 1%

Kulu-Ya-Ku Target Rewards: 3% Capture Rewards: 5% Broken Parts: 5% Carves: 3% Dropped Materials: 1%

Great Wroggi Target Rewards: 3% Capture Rewards: 5% Broken Parts: 12% Carves: 3% Dropped Materials: 1%

Aknosom Target Rewards: 3% Capture Rewards: 5% Broken Parts: 5% Carves: 3% Dropped Materials: 1%

Pukei-Pukei Target Rewards: 3% Capture Rewards: 5% Broken Parts: 3% Carves: 4% Dropped Materials: 1%



That’s who you need to break and capture to farm Bird Wyvern Gems in Monster Hunter Rise. Don’t let the drop-rates scare you: this little stone tends to drop often. Now, get out there hunter!

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on the Nintendo Switch.