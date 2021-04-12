Monster Hunter Rise: How to Get Dragonhusk Shard

Exploring the maps of Monster Hunter Rise for a Dragonhusk Shard is not something that will take you a lot of time due to how easy it is to find some of them. As with most items in the game, especially the ones found in the wild, you can stock up your inventory with them by searching specific gathering nodes. This time around, we are traveling to Frost Islands in order to find the ones we need.

How to get Dragonhusk Shards in Monster Hunter Rise

As mentioned above, you need to first start an expedition or a quest in Frost Islands, as this is where a Dragonhusk Shard can be found. They can be obtained through Bonepile nodes and more often than not you will get multiple shards in one go.

The easiest and fastest regions to check, would be 1, 8 and 9, with 8 being the best choice. If you have your sub-camp unlocked, jump there and simply head into the big area in front you, which is filled with water. The are two extremely easy to reach Bonepiles over there, one in the center and the other close to the number 8 in your map, inside that ‘pool’ of water.

If you are not satisfied with those two, the next best choice would be to run through the path of region 1, and a Bonepile node can be found right at its end, on your right hand. Region 9 has its gathering nodes spread out, hence why it’s the worst place out of those 3 to farm for Dragonhusk Shards. Monster Hunter Rise is generous enough with how many items you get in one sitting, so you’ll have as many shards as you like in no time. Just make sure to have your Geologist skill at level 3, to gather an extra item each time.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.