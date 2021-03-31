Monster Hunter Rise: How to Get Fucium Ore

Monster Hunter Rise has a lot of minerals you can find, and amongst the various ores it houses, Fucium Ore is one of the rarest and higher tier materials in the game. Found only in High Rank maps, as you would expect, Fucium Ore is needed for quite a number of weapons in order to upgrade them, as well as some armor pieces. Below you will find how you can farm this ore and its whereabouts.

How and where to find Fucium Ore in Monster Hunter Rise

After you reach High Rank content in Monster Hunter Rise, as lot of previous materials will start being less relevant, with new ones taking their place. Such is the case with Fucium Ore, that is pretty much obligatory if you want to reach the highest stages of your weapons.

The specific ore can be found any of the High Rank versions of the Flooded Forest, Sandy Plains and Lava Caverns maps. You can mine it from pretty much every Mining Outcrop in those areas, both blue and white, therefore there is no need to target specific ore deposits.

In fact, since blue deposits can be found in bigger numbers, it is usually suggested to run around gathering from these, since white seem to only be a handful in every map. Any of the three biomes is good for grinding Fucium Ore, but I personally prefer Sandy Plains due to how clustered they are and easy to reach, or by farming the right side of the map in Lava Caverns. As always, make sure to have your Geologist skill at level 3, before you enter the map, to increase the number of ores you get per mine action. Good luck finding yourself loads of Fucium Ore.

- This article was updated on:March 31st, 2021